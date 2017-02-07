Leach Returns to Rays, McParland Loaned to Chicago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays announced multiple transactions Tuesday as defenseman Joey Leach has been reassigned to the Rays by the Hershey Bears, the team's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate and forward Steven McParland has been loaned to the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

Leach has played in 18 games (three assists) with the Bears this season. The Wadena, Sask. native has also played in eight ECHL contests with the Rays, scoring six points (one goal, five assists).

Last year, Leach suited up for 58 regular season games with the Stingrays and accounted for 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) with 122 penalty minutes and a +40 rating. Leach was named the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus/Minus award winner for the 2015-16 season. He then appeared in 19 postseason contests, scoring five points (two goals, three assists) with 34 penalty minutes.

McParland's professional tryout contract with the Wolves is his first deal with an AHL team during his rookie season. The forward is third on the Stingrays in scoring this year with 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) and is recently coming off a week in which he scored four points (three goals, one assist) in three games against Manchester.

A native of Schreiber, Ont., McParland was also named to the 2017 ECHL All-Star Classic roster and competed with the team in Glens Falls, N.Y. last month, winning the fastest skater competition.

Previously named the ECHL's Rookie of the Month for November, McParland participated in Washington Capitals training camp and was with the NHL club during their Rookie Tournament this past summer. While playing collegiately at Providence College, McParland helped the Friars to an NCAA National Championship at the end of the 2014-15 season.

