Laurent Ciman Called up by Belgium

MONTREAL - Defender Laurent Ciman has been selected by the Belgium national teams Friday to take part in two international friendly games in Belgium, against Mexico on November 10, at King Baudouin Stadium, in Brussels, followed by a November 14 matchup against Japan, at Jan Breydel Stadium, in Bruges.

Ciman, 32, has been a regular member of the Belgian national team since 2010, being part of their roster for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and Euro 2016 in France. He started the first Euro 2016 group stage game against Italy on June 13, after scoring his first international goal on June 5, in a friendly against Norway. He made his official debut with the Red Devils on May 19, 2010, against Bulgaria. He has played 17 games so far, including qualifiers for Euro 2012 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. He also participated in the 2007 UEFA U21 Championship with Belgium and wore his country's colours at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing with the U23 team.

Belgium qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on September 3, following a 2-1 win against Greece which allowed the Red Devils to clinch top spot in Group H.

