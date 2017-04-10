Latta Extends Point Streak as Hogs Fall 3-1

April 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs
News Release
Rosemont, Ill. - In the final game of the season-series between the clubs, the Rockford IceHogs fell 3-1 to the Wolves at the Allstate Arena on Sunday afternoon.
AHL points leader Kenny Agostino lead the charge offensively for Chicago, tallying in the first frame and then adding the empty-net insurance goal for his 82nd and 83rd points of the campaign.
A back-and-forth first frame saw the Wolves draw first blood. Agostino recovered a bouncing puck after a Wade Megan shot along the right wing and buried his chance to put Chicago up 1-0 less than five minutes into the game. The IceHogs answered when Matheson Iacopelli fired a one-timer, collected his rebound, and dished the puck to Michael Latta who lasered the puck into the top left corner for his third goal with Rockford. Before the frame ended, however, Samuel Blais deflected a Kevin Tansey blast past IceHogs goaltender Jeff Glass as Chicago entered the intermission with a 2-1 advantage.
Each team finished the contest 0-4 on the man advantage.
Next Home Game: Wednesday, April 12 vs. Milwaukee Admirals, 7 p.m. The IceHogs host the Admirals in the 10th and final Winning Weekday game, presented by Fas Fuel. Wednesday is also a WXRX Dollar Day where fans can take advantage of $2 beers, soft drinks, hot dogs and companion tickets.
