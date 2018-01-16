Latest Bowman Field Hall of Famer & Sports Walk Inductees to be Honored at Cutters 12th Annual Hot S

News Release

Proceeds to benefit Original League

The Williamsport Crosscutters 12th Annual Hot Stove Banquet will be held on Wednesday, January 24 in the Grand Ballroom of the Genetti Hotel in Williamsport. The event is presented in part by Panda Patriot Power, River Valley Transit, WRAK 1400AM, and the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

Guests at this year's event include two former Phillies from the 1993 National League Championship team; second baseman Mickey Morandini and relief pitcher Mitch "Wild Thing" Williams. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Original League in Williamsport, the birthplace of Little League Baseball.

The evening will consist of a full-course dinner, along with interviews and question and answer segments with the special guests. There will also be both live and silent auctions of sports memorabilia.

At the event, Bill Nichols, Jr. will be honored as the latest inductee in the Bowman Field Hall of Fame. Nichols, who serves as the Finance Director for the City of Williamsport and General Manager of River Valley Transit, has been instrumental in over $4 million dollars in recent renovations to Bowman Field and was the city representative to Major League Baseball for the debut of the MLB Little League Classic last August.

The banquet will also feature the announcement of three additional members of the Williamsport Sports Walk sponsored by River Valley Transit; former stock car driver Blaise Alexander, Jr., long-time Little League President Dr. Creighton Hale and Williamsport sports promoter Bill Pickelner, who spent over 50 years as chairman of the Bowman Field Commission.

The Sports Walk's mission is to honor and recognize individuals from Lycoming County who have positively affected their communities through sport and athletics. It focus is individuals who have achieved professional status, excelled in amateur athletics and/or improved the lives of others through coaching, volunteerism and the advancement of local athletics. The Williamsport Sports Walk debuted in 2016 in downtown Williamsport with 20 honorees

The ballroom doors open at 5:30 PM with the dinner and entertainment portion of the event kicking off at 6:30 PM. An autograph session will take place at the close of evening.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased by calling the Cutters offices at (570) 326-3389 or ordering online at www.crosscutters.com. There will be no tickets available at the door.

The Crosscutters 20th anniversary season opens on Friday, June 15 as Williamsport hosts the rival State College Spikes.

