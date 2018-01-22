Late Tie-Breaking Goal Vaults Steelheads to Victory over Oilers

News Release

TULSA, OK - The Idaho Steelheads defeated the Tulsa Oilers 4-2 Friday behind a late third period tiebreaking goal from Joe Faust at the BOK Center.

The Steelheads held a slight shots advantage 12-11 after a scoreless first period that featured 26 combined penalty minutes. The Oilers were unsuccessful on four power plays in the frame, while Idaho was stopped on their lone opportunity.

Daniel Tedesco broke the scoreless deadlock 3:25 into the middle period to put the Steelheads in front first. Tulsa tied the game, when Conner Bleackley lifted a shot past Philippe Desrosiers into the top of the net. The Oilers jumped in front, when Vladimir Nikiforov setup Ryan Tesink for a one-timer with a backdoor pass across the slot with 2:59 to play in the frame. But Steven McParland buried a rebound for a short-handed goal to allow Idaho to break even before the second break.

Faust broke the 2-2 tie with 4:48 remaining in regulation when he ripped a shot from the point past Oilers goaltender Devin Williams off of an offensive zone face-off win. A.J. White added an empty net goal to seal the Steelheads 4-2 win. Williams stopped 41 of 44 in the loss, while Desrosiers made 26 saves in the win.

