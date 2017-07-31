Late Surge Pushes Threshers Past Miracle

News Release

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A two-run home run in the seventh and three runs in the eighth gave the Clearwater Threshers (20-18) a 6-3 win over the Fort Myers Miracle (22-16) on Monday night.

The Miracle struck first in the second inning when Brent Rooker boomed his second FSL home run of the year out to right field, a solo shot against starter RHP Edgar Garica. RHP Sean Poppen pitched well for Fort Myers over his six innings. In the bottom of the fourth, he allowed his one run, a wild pitch with two outs to tie the game at one.

Half an inning later in the fifth with a runner on, Mitchell Kranson lifted a two-run bomb to right field against Garcia to give the Miracle a 3-1 lead. Poppen got through six with five strikeouts and just the one run allowed.

LHP Glen Perkins came on for a rehab inning in the seventh for Fort Myers. After a leadoff walk to Jose Pujols and an out of Austin Bossart, Carlos Duran got to Perkins with a two-run tater to left to tie the game. He then stranded a runner at second to keep the game deadlocked.

The top of the eighth saw an opportunity for the Miracle. With one out, Zander Wiel reached on a Jose Antequera error. Brandon Lopez then grounded a ball to Antequera's backhand. Ruled an infield single, the shortstop tried to get the lead runner at second but airmailed the ball into right for his second straight error to put runners at the corners. Brent Rooker then grounded into an inning-ending double play against RHP Trevor Bettencourt (W, 2-0).

The Threshers struck for three in the eighth against RHP David Fischer (L, 4-8). The righty took care of the first two batters to put two outs on the board, but then hit Jan Hernandez before he stole second base. Pujols singled to left and Hernandez scored the eventual winning run. Pujols later scored on an error, and Carlos Duran doubled to bring in Auston Bossart to provide the 6-3 final.

RHP Eddie Del Rosario will look to help the Miracle go home with a winning road trip (currently at 4-4). He will oppose RHP Seranthony Dominguez at 7:00 PM ET.

