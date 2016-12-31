Late Surge Falls Short, Wolves Escape Iowa with 5-2 Win
December 31, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Wild (14-17-2-1, 31 points) were defeated by the Chicago Wolves (18-11-3-2, 41 points) 5-3 in front of 6,937 fans on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. Chicago left wing Kenny Agostino registered four goals, leading his club to its fifth straight win. Trailing 4-0 heading into the final period, Gustav Olofsson and Kurtis Gabriel scored to trim the Wolves lead to two. Chicago goalie Ville Husso (3-1-0) made 27 saves for the win. Iowa goalie Alex Stalock (9-9-2) stopped 28 of 32, as Iowa dropped its third straight game. Iowa heads to Grand Rapids on Tuesday at 6 PM CT to meet the Griffins at Van Andel Arena.
Chicago claimed a 1-0 lead just 4:46 into the opening period with the game's first goal. The AHL's leading scorer, Kenny Agostino picked off a loose puck in the Iowa zone and beat goalie Alex Stalock with a wrist shot. His 11th of the season as unassisted and gave the Wolves a 1-0 lead heading to the break.
The Wolves made it a 2-0 game just 38 seconds into the middle period when center Ivan Barbashev potted a rebound. Forward Andrew Agozzino and Agostino each had an assist on Barbashev's13th goal of the season. Chicago extended its lead to 3-0 at 10:52 of the period off Agostino's second goal of the game. Agozzino added the lone assist on Agostino's 12th goal of the season. Agostino completed the hat trick with 1:09 left in the second period, potting a rebound for his 13th goal of the year. Defensemen Jordan Schmalz and Jared Nightingale each had an assist as Chicago made it 4-0.
Iowa defenseman Gustav Olofsson ended Ville Husso's shutout bid at 3:20 of the third period. The Wild defender skated into the Chicago zone and blasted a slapshot past Husso for his fourth goal of the season and a 4-1 deficit. Iowa cut the Wolves lead in half at 11:05 of the third period after Kurtis Gabriel finished off a centering pass from Grayson Downing. Defenseman Zach Palmquist added an assist on the play, as Iowa inched closer at 4-2. Agostino added to his goal total with an empty-net tally at 16:10 for his fourth goal of the night and a 5-2 Wolves lead. Barbashev and Schmaltz each had an assist on the goal.
Iowa embarks on a lengthy road trip and returns home on Monday, Jan. 16 for the first-ever meeting with the San Diego Gulls at 7 PM. It is a Free Parking Monday (until the IEC lots are full, sponsored by Nash Icon and KGGO. Fans may purchase a hotdog for $2 at the game. Those that bring a Subway receipt may purchase a $5 ticket. The Star 102.5 / Subway Combo pack is also available, starting at $12 and includes a ticket, a soda, a hotdog and a Subway Peel-a-Deal.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2016
- Late Surge Falls Short, Wolves Escape Iowa with 5-2 Win - Iowa Wild
- Pelech Loaned to the Sound Tigers - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Islanders Assign Halak to the Sound Tigers - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Hannikainen Earns Fifth NHL Call-Up this Season - Cleveland Monsters
- IceCaps Assign Mathieu Gagnon to Brampton - St. John's IceCaps
- Detroit Reassigns Nastasiuk to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Recall Defenseman Garrett Noonan From Greenville - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign and Heat Collide in New Year's Eve Showdown - Ontario Reign
- Four Score & 25 Saves Ago, Iowa Downed at BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Bollig Ties Team-Lead with Power-Play Tally in Heat Loss - Stockton Heat
- Condors Blast the Barracuda 7-2; 8 Days Until the Condorstown - Bakersfield Condors
- Rampage Speed Past Roadunners in 5-2 Victory - San Antonio Rampage
- Manitoba Loses 3-2 in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Quenneville, Camper Power Devils to Victory - Albany Devils
- Wolves Slide by Admirals in Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Get by Phantoms in Overtime to Close Out Homestand - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Snap Griffins' Five-Game Win Streak - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wallmark's Goal Gives Checkers Comeback Victory In Manitoba - Charlotte Checkers
- Senators Slip Past Crunch, 3-2, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.