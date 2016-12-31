Late Surge Falls Short, Wolves Escape Iowa with 5-2 Win

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Wild (14-17-2-1, 31 points) were defeated by the Chicago Wolves (18-11-3-2, 41 points) 5-3 in front of 6,937 fans on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. Chicago left wing Kenny Agostino registered four goals, leading his club to its fifth straight win. Trailing 4-0 heading into the final period, Gustav Olofsson and Kurtis Gabriel scored to trim the Wolves lead to two. Chicago goalie Ville Husso (3-1-0) made 27 saves for the win. Iowa goalie Alex Stalock (9-9-2) stopped 28 of 32, as Iowa dropped its third straight game. Iowa heads to Grand Rapids on Tuesday at 6 PM CT to meet the Griffins at Van Andel Arena.

Chicago claimed a 1-0 lead just 4:46 into the opening period with the game's first goal. The AHL's leading scorer, Kenny Agostino picked off a loose puck in the Iowa zone and beat goalie Alex Stalock with a wrist shot. His 11th of the season as unassisted and gave the Wolves a 1-0 lead heading to the break.

The Wolves made it a 2-0 game just 38 seconds into the middle period when center Ivan Barbashev potted a rebound. Forward Andrew Agozzino and Agostino each had an assist on Barbashev's13th goal of the season. Chicago extended its lead to 3-0 at 10:52 of the period off Agostino's second goal of the game. Agozzino added the lone assist on Agostino's 12th goal of the season. Agostino completed the hat trick with 1:09 left in the second period, potting a rebound for his 13th goal of the year. Defensemen Jordan Schmalz and Jared Nightingale each had an assist as Chicago made it 4-0.

Iowa defenseman Gustav Olofsson ended Ville Husso's shutout bid at 3:20 of the third period. The Wild defender skated into the Chicago zone and blasted a slapshot past Husso for his fourth goal of the season and a 4-1 deficit. Iowa cut the Wolves lead in half at 11:05 of the third period after Kurtis Gabriel finished off a centering pass from Grayson Downing. Defenseman Zach Palmquist added an assist on the play, as Iowa inched closer at 4-2. Agostino added to his goal total with an empty-net tally at 16:10 for his fourth goal of the night and a 5-2 Wolves lead. Barbashev and Schmaltz each had an assist on the goal.

Iowa embarks on a lengthy road trip and returns home on Monday, Jan. 16 for the first-ever meeting with the San Diego Gulls at 7 PM. It is a Free Parking Monday (until the IEC lots are full, sponsored by Nash Icon and KGGO. Fans may purchase a hotdog for $2 at the game. Those that bring a Subway receipt may purchase a $5 ticket. The Star 102.5 / Subway Combo pack is also available, starting at $12 and includes a ticket, a soda, a hotdog and a Subway Peel-a-Deal.

