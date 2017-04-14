Late Surge Fall Short in Jacksonville

News Release

The Lookouts Matt tracy was touched for five runs in the first inning last night in a 5-3 loss to the Jumbo Shrimp. The back to back home runs paced the Shrimp and led to a ten hitters to the plate performance. Tracy would tighten the belt an allow only two more hits over the next three innings. Lookouts Tanner English would score in the fifth on a passed ball. While most f the bullpen work nadcuffed each team, the Lookouts hit back to back hom runs of their own in th ninth inning.

Two walks later Jacksonville called on Signal Mountain native, Hunter Adkins to save the day. He faced three batters getting two grounders and a strikeout leaving the Lookouts two runs shy of tying the game.

The third game of the series on Friday has Lookouts RHP Fernando Romero facing former Lookouts RHP Omar Bencomo. Catch the game on 96.1 FM and at MiLB.com beginning at 6:50 EDT.

