Late Somerset Rally Falls Short in 4-3 Defeat

News Release

Sugar Land, Texas - The Somerset Patriots (11-10, 53-38) rallied for three late runs Saturday night, but fell just short in a 4-3 loss to the Sugar Land Skeeters (10-11, 40-51) at Constellation Field.

Sugar Land took an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI single from Dickie Thon and a two-out, two-run single into centerfield from Joe Benson. Travis Scott added to the Skeeters lead in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI double.

Somerset cut the deficit in half the next half inning on a two-run Kyle Roller (13) home run to left-center field. Carlos Guzman then brought the Patriots within a run on an RBI double in the eighth inning, but the rally ended there.

"I like how we came back there, considering they could have rolled over," said Somerset Patriots manager Brett Jodie. "I liked how we came back late, took over the momentum and had a chance to take the lead at the end."

Jake Hale (7-3) earned the win after he allowed two runs on three hits over five-plus innings. Connor Root (0-2) yielded four runs on five hits in five innings to take the loss. Mark Haynes (7) earned a four-out save without allowing a hit.

Somerset continues its six-game series in Sugar Land Sunday night. Efrain Nieves (1-2, 4.43 ERA) takes the mound for the Patriots against Skeeters' righty Brett Marshall (6-6, 4.34 ERA). First pitch at Constellation Field is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT and 7:05 p.m. ET.

