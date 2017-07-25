Late Rawhide Push Downs Ports

News Release

VISALIA, Calif. - The Stockton Ports and Visalia Rawhide played a tight game for seven-and-a-half innings on Monday night at Recreation Ballpark. The Rawhide, though, would score four runs in the bottom of the eighth to break the game open and earn a 5-1 victory over Stockton to open a three-game series.

Visalia jumped on the board in the bottom of the first inning as Fernery Ozuna singled to right, stole second and scored on an ensuing single by Grant Heyman to give the Rawhide a 1-0 lead. It was the only run allowed by Ports starter Norge Ruiz, who was ejected with two outs in the third inning after a foreign substance was cited on his left arm.

Stockton's lone run on the night came on a home run by Brett Siddall in the fourth inning off Rawhide starter Nick Baker . It was the only blemish for Baker as he tossed five innings and allowed four hits while striking out two.

Evan Manarino (4-7) would take over for Ruiz after he was ejected and retire the first 14 batters he faced, a season high for a Ports pitcher, taking him one out deep into the eighth inning. With one away, Matt Jones walked, Galli Cribbs singled to right and Matt McPhearson broke the tie with an RBI single to center to make it 2-1. Ozuna followed with an RBI single to left, Heyman came up next and hit a sac-fly to left and Austin Byler added an infield single to drive in a run and give Visalia a 5-1 lead.

Manarino would suffer the loss, going 5.1 innings and allowing four runs on four hits, all in the eighth inning.

J.R. Bradley, Keegan Long (2-1) and Yoan Lopez combined to pitch four scoreless innings in relief down the stretch with Long earning the win after two perfect innings beginning in the seventh.

The Ports and Rawhide play the middle game of their three-game series on Tuesday night at Recreation Ballpark. Angel Duno (7-6, 5.09 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Visalia right-hander Justin Donatella (6-8, 3.60 ERA). First pitch is set for 7 p.m. PDT.

