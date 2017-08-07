Late Rally Falls Short in Loss to RailRiders

News Release

MOOSIC, Penn. - As they've done all season, the Pawtucket Red Sox rallied late with a big inning against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, only to fall 7-5 in the series finale Sunday afternoon at PNC Field.

The league-leading RailRiders (72-41) drilled three long balls to crack open a 7-2 lead, but the PawSox (54-59) pushed across three runs in the eighth inning and brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth in a comeback bid. However, Pawtucket has now lost eight consecutive games and ends the season series with Scranton with 10 losses in 11 games in Moosic. The overall 18-game season series has been marked by such late rallies, as one of the teams has scored five runs or more in a ninth inning on three different occasions.

Dominguez (2-for-4, 2B, HR) and left fielder Brian Bogusevic (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) spearheaded the Pawtucket offense. Right fielder Rusney Castillo made a highlight-reel catch in the fifth inning but left the game in the eighth inning when he was hit by a pitch in the hand.

PawSox rehabbing starter Roenis Elias (right intercostal muscle strain) gave up six runs (all earned) on eight hits, including three homers, in 5.1 innings with three strikeouts. Following his option from the Red Sox, right-handed reliever Austin Maddox then walked three in 1.1 innings, while lefty Robby Scott and righty Noe Ramirez combined to record the final four outs in order. In his last 10 outings spanning 14 innings, Ramirez has only yielded two runs and one walk while striking out 26.

RailRiders starter Chance Adams (W, 8-3) spun six strong innings in which he allowed two runs on five hits and a walk to go along with five punchouts. Righty Nick Rumbelow (S, 2) sealed the victory.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre started the scoring in the bottom of the first when third baseman and No. 3 hitter Miguel Andujar lined a two-run rocket to left field on the eighth pitch of his at-bat.

Pawtucket sliced the deficit to 2-1 in the top of the third when Castillo lifted a sacrifice fly to the warning track in left field with the bases loaded, scoring second baseman Mike Miller.

The RailRiders restored their two-run cushion in the bottom of the fourth when cleanup man Tyler Austin led off the frame with a double and later scored on a sacrifice fly from shortstop Cito Culver.

In the bottom of the fifth, rehabbing Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks stroked a fly ball to right field, where Castillo made a stunning catch, reaching above the wall to rob Hicks of a would-be home run.

The PawSox cut the gap to one, 3-2, in the top of the sixth when Dominguez pulled a solo home run to left field.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre responded in the home half of the sixth when left fielder Billy McKinney smacked a two-run blast to right field, propelling the RailRiders ahead 5-2. Two batters later, first baseman Ji-Man Choi yanked a line-drive solo shot to right.

The RailRiders added a run in the bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice fly from McKinney with the bases loaded.

Pawtucket nabbed a run back in the eighth when Bogusevic poked an RBI single into center to reel in designated hitter Sam Travis and make it a 7-3 deficit. The next batter, shortstop Ryan Court, worked a 12-pitch at-bat and scalded a two-run double off the wall in left-center field to trim the margin to 7-5.

Following the three-game series, the PawSox return home to McCoy Stadium to open up a three-game series with the Charlotte Knights, beginning Monday at 7:05 p.m. PawSox right-hander Héctor Velázquez (6-3, 2.05) is scheduled to oppose Knights righty Chris Volstad (2-7, 5.70). The game will be televised live on NESN, while radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the PawSox Pre-Game Show at 6:35 p.m.

