Late Rally Falls Short in Loss to Down East

News Release

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Despite a resilient comeback effort from the Dash in the bottom of the ninth, Winston-Salem came up just short in an 11-7 loss to the Down East Wood Ducks in Thursday's rubber match at BB&T Ballpark.

Trailing 11-2 in the final frame, the Dash (6-9, 30-55) refused to go quietly. Down East reliever Kelvin Vasquez began the inning by walking Joel Booker and Zack Collins on eight straight pitches. After the righty struck out Telvin Nash, Vasquez promptly walked Jameson Fisher and Brady Conlan to bring home the first run in the inning.

Following Tyler Sullivan's two-run single to right, Adam Choplick relieved Vasquez with runners on first and second and one out. The southpaw loaded the bases by walking Toby Thomas, and newcomer Sam Dexter grounded an RBI single to center to make it an 11-6 contest. With the bases still loaded and Booker at the plate, a passed ball by Chuck Moorman brought home the final run of the evening.

Booker managed to work a walk, bringing Collins to the plate as the tying run. Choplick buckled down, though, as the left-hander induced a game-ending fielder's choice to seal the win for the Woodies.

Despite the loss, the Dash will finish the regular season with an 11-9 overall record against Down East (8-6, 32-51).

For the first time this series, the Wood Ducks broke through first in the opening frame. Matt Lipka led off the game by reaching on a fielding error by Thomas, and Yeyson Yrizarri followed with a single to center.

Making his home debut with the Dash, right-hander Alec Hansen (0-1) retired Luis La O on a flyout, but Carlos Garay proceeded to smack an RBI double just two pitches later to put Down East ahead 1-0. Yanio Perez then delivered a run-scoring groundout to push the Down East advantage to two.

Winston-Salem responded in the bottom of the frame against Woodies starter Steven Bruce (1-1). With two out and nobody on, Collins sliced the lead in half by blasting a 424-foot bomb to center. The backstop, who leads the Dash with 11 home runs, will be participating in Sunday's SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Miami, Fla., for Team USA.

However, Down East plated two in the second, courtesy of an RBI double from Lipka and a sacrifice fly from Yrizarri, before pulling away in the fourth. LeDarious Clark started the frame with a solo blast, and, two batters later, Lipka smacked a two-run shot to left to chase Hansen from the game. The right-hander ultimately went three-plus innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs (five earned) while walking three and striking out two.

Thomas helped Winston-Salem make it a 7-2 contest in the fifth on a sacrifice fly, but the Woodies plated a pair of runs in both the sixth and eighth innings against Zach Thompson, who tossed 4.2 frames in his fourth career relief appearance.

