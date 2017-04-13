Late Rally Falls Short, Giants Lose 9-7

News Release

LANCASTER, CA - San Jose's comeback effort fell short on Wednesday night as the Lancaster JetHawks held on for a 9-7 victory over the Giants at The Hangar. San Jose trailed 7-1 after five innings, but a late rally brought the tying run to the plate in both the eighth and ninth innings before the JetHawks secured the win. With the loss, the Giants dropped two out of three games in the series and finished their season-opening road trip with a 4-3 record.

San Jose clubbed a season-high four home runs on Wednesday as Dillon Dobson (2-for-4, 3B, HR, RBI), Jalen Miller (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI), Gio Brusa (1-for-5, HR, RBI) and Johneshwy Fargas (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) each went deep in the loss.

Trailing by six runs, the Giants began their comeback in the top of the sixth when Brusa smacked a solo home run down the right field line to cut the Lancaster lead to 7-2.

In the seventh facing rehabbing Rockies reliever Jairo Diaz, Jonah Arenado led off with a single before Fargas stepped to the plate with one out and launched a two-run home run to left. The homer, Fargas' first of the season, brought San Jose to within 7-4.

The comeback continued in the eighth as Dobson hammered a two-out triple to deep center with two outs and scored moments later on a wild pitch trimming the JetHawks lead to 7-5.

Lancaster though scored two key insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth against Giants reliever Dylan Rheault to extend their advantage. Roberto Ramos led off with a single for the JetHawks before a Mylz Jones bunt single put runners on first and second. Chris Rabago followed with an 11-pitch walk to load the bases with still none out. Rheault recovered to strikeout Scott Burcham, but a Garrett Hampson fielder's choice groundout plated one run. Then with Forrest Wall at the plate, Rheault uncorked a wild pick-off throw to first allowing Jones to score a second run in the inning stretching the lead to 9-5.

San Jose continued to apply pressure in the top of the ninth as Connor Sabanosh led off with a single. Two batters later, Miller crushed a one-out home run to left - his first round-tripper of the year - to bring the Giants back to within two runs at 9-7. Ryan Howard then lined a single to right bringing the potential tying run to the plate, but JetHawks reliever Salvador Justo retired Bryan Reynolds on a groundout and induced Brusa to pop out to second ending the game.

Lancaster starting pitcher Colin Welmon (1-0) earned the win after tossing six innings with just two runs (both earned) and four hits allowed. Welmon walked two and struck out one.

Mark Reyes (0-1) took his first loss of the year for San Jose after he was tagged for seven runs (six earned) in 4 2/3 innings. The left-hander yielded seven hits, walked four and struck out two during his start.

The Giants initially enjoyed a 1-0 lead when Dobson led off the top of the second with a towering solo home run to right. The homer was Dobson's first of the season.

Meanwhile, Reyes began his night with two hitless innings before running into trouble in the bottom of the third. An error and a walk put two runners on base for the JetHawks before Wall delivered a two-out, two-run single into right giving Lancaster a 2-1 lead.

The JetHawks then erupted for four runs against Reyes in the bottom of the fourth. Back-to-back one-out doubles from Wes Rogers and Ramos produced the first run of the frame. Jones then lofted a fly ball to left that carried over the fence for a two-run home run and a 5-1 Lancaster advantage. The final run of the inning scored when Rabago singled, stole second and third and came home on a Scott Burcham sacrifice fly.

The JetHawks extended their lead to 7-1 in the bottom of the fifth as Wall drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on Yonathan Diaz's single and scored when Brian Mundell grounded into a double play.

Welmon settled in after allowing the home run to Dobson as the Lancaster starter didn't surrender a hit over the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Notes * The Giants have still not won a series in Lancaster since the 2011 season. San Jose is 8-21 at The Hangar since the beginning of the 2012 season. * Six of the Giants' seven runs on Wednesday came via the home run. * San Jose has hit seven homers over the last two games. Their 10 home runs this season lead the California League. * Brusa has homered in consecutive games. * Miller and Howard (1-for-5) each extended hitting streaks to six games. * The Giants out-hit the JetHawks 10-9. * San Jose had only three at-bats with runners in scoring position (0-for-3). * Lancaster stole six bases (12 in the series). * Yordy Cabrera threw 2 1/3 hitless innings of relief for the Giants. He retired seven out of the eight batters he faced.

On Deck The Giants host the Stockton Ports on Thursday evening in their home opener at Municipal Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM. Jake McCasland (0-0, 2.25 ERA) is slated to start on the mound for San Jose while Stockton is expected to counter with Evan Manarino (0-0, 2.25 ERA). All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative 2017 San Jose Giants magnet schedule and as a part of celebrating 75 years of baseball at Municipal Stadium, fans will also receive a commemorative lanyard to hold their souvenir tickets, courtesy of Pacific Printing. After the final out, watch the sky light up above the ballpark with a spectacular fireworks extravaganza.


