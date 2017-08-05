Late Rally Falls Short as Astros Fall to Braves

News Release

Greeneville, TN - The Greeneville Astros (21-19) squared off against the Danville Braves (23-19) for the second game of their three game series on Friday night. A strong outing by the Danville pitching staff proved to be the deciding factor as Greeneville fell to Danville 6-3.

Despite giving up two hits to start the game Astros starter Gerardo Bojorquez kept the Braves from scoring, stranding a runner in scoring position. Offensively for the Astros in the first Gilberto Celestino slashed his second triple in as many days with one out in the inning, but the Braves matched the Astros and kept any runs from scoring.

Danville opened the scoring in the second inning by plating two runs for the early lead. Garrison Schwartz walked to lead off, but Bojorquez retired the next two batters on a strike out and fly out. With Riley Delgado batting, Schwartz stole second base and came around to score on a Delgado RBI single to right. Danville's second round draft pick Drew Waters then doubled on a grounder to right, scoring Delgado before a pop out would end the inning.

A scoreless third and fourth inning paved the way for both teams to do some damage in the fifth. The Braves put another two runs on the board with a couple two out hits. Second baseman Derian Cruz worked a one-out walk and stole second base before a William Contreras ground out. Left fielder Bradley Keller tripled on a sharp grounder to left field scoring Cruz before eventually crossing home plate on a Jean Carlos Encarnacion single.

The Astros started the fifth with Wilson Amador reaching on a fielding error and advancing to second on a failed pickoff attempt. After Cody Bohanek was hit by a pitch, Celestino singled on a soft liner to right field scoring Amador and putting runners on first and second. The Braves brought in Dilmer Mejia from the bullpen, but Mejia committed the second failed pickoff attempt of the inning which scored Bohanek from second before getting the last two outs making it a 4-2 game.

Danville added two more insurance runs as Contreras singled to start the seventh right before Keller smashed a home run on a fly ball over the left field fence. Reliever Jheyson Caraballo quickly settled down to retire the next two batters on fly outs and stranded a runner at third to keep any more runs from scoring.

Greeneville tried to get a rally started in the bottom of the eighth as they brought in a run to cut the lead to three. After a ground out, three straight singles by Frankeny Fernandez, Reid Russell and Ruben Castro brought Fernandez in before Danville escaped the jam. Unable to score in the ninth, Danville secured game two of the series by a final score of 6-3.

The Astros will finish off their series against the Braves tomorrow night with Hansel Paulino (1-1) on the bump facing off against Jasseel De La Cruz (0-0). First pitch is set for 6:00pm and the first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a drawstring superhero cape backpack presented by Laughlin Memorial Hospital.

The Astros are the Appalachian League affiliate of the Houston Astros. For more information, visit www.greenevilleastros.com or call (423) 638-0411.

