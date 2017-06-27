Late Rally Falls Short against the P-Nats

News Release

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (June 26, 2017) - A late Myrtle Beach rally Monday came up just short in the Pelicans' 4-3 loss to the Potomac Nationals at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

With Potomac (35-40, 2-3) leading Myrtle Beach (44-30, 1-3) 4-0 in the ninth, the Birds finally crack the scorecard. Eddy Martinez started the frame with a base knock to centerfield. Trent Giambrone reached on a fielder's choice before advancing to second on Tyler Alamo's fourth hit of the night, a career-high for the Pelicans' first baseman. Connor Myers notched the Pelicans' third hit of the inning to load the bases with just one man retired.

Giambrone advanced home on a ground out from Robert Garcia to give the Birds their first run of the contest. Alamo scored the second run of the game for Myrtle Beach following a defensive miscue. With Myers at third and P.J. Higgins at first, Bryant Flete ripped an RBI single back up the middle to make it a 4-3 ballgame. However, Eloy Jimenez struck out against Gilberto Mendez to end the contest, allowing Mendez to pick up her ninth save.

Both starting pitchers were dealing early on until Potomac broke the scoreless tie in the fifth. Edwin Lora and Rhett Wiseman kicked off the frame with back-to-back singles. Both runners advanced into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt from Matt Reistetter. The fourth batter of the inning, Bryan Mejia, delivered a two-run single down the right field line, scoring both Lora and Wiseman to give the P-Nats the 2-0 advantage.

Ian Sagdal kicked off the eighth inning with a single before he came home on a two-run home run from David Masters to extend the P-Nats lead to 4-0.

Myrtle Beach starter Justin Steele (5-4) tossed 5.2 innings and allowed just two runs, but was outdueled by Potomac righty Nolan Sanburn (3-1). Sanburn tossed seven shutout innings en route to his third win of the year.

Myrtle Beach and Potomac will play game two of the four-game set on Tuesday. The 7:05 p.m. contest will feature Pelicans RHP Adbert Alzolay (6-1, 2.83 ERA) against Potomac LHP Grant Borne (3-2, 1.61 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn.

