Late Rally Denies Brewers First Win

News Release

GREAT FALLS, MT - The Helena Brewers (0-4) lost 2-1 in 10 innings to the Great Falls Voyagers (4-0) on Thursday night at Centene Stadium.

Helena jumped out to an early lead for the second straight night. With two outs in the second and two runners on base, Antonio Pinero shot a ball down the line that slipped past third baseman Anthony Villa, driving in Charlie Meyer to make it 1-0. Pinero finished the night 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Brewers' starter Michael Petersen turned in his best outing as a professional, utilizing his curveball and taking advantage of outstanding defense behind him. In the top of the second, Petersen induced a 4-6-3 double play to wriggle out of a jam and keep the Voyagers off the board. He forced another double play in the third, this time an around the horn 5-4-3 double play that ended the inning.

Petersen finished the night by retiring the final seven batters he faced, including striking out three of the final six Voyagers hitters. In 6.0 innings of work, Petersen allowed just two hits while walking four and striking out six. The 23-year-old right-hander set a career high in innings pitched and strikeouts in his first start of the season.

Hanging on to a 1-0 lead in the ninth, Brewers reliever Brandon Texiera came out for a third inning of work. After a leadoff single, the Voyagers moved the runner into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt and were given a free base on a wild pitch. With two outs and the runner on third, Voyagers right fielder Craig Dedelow hit a fly ball to right field that was deep enough to score the tying run, sending the game into extra innings. Texiera was charged with the blown save after throwing 3.0 innings, allowing one run off three hits while walking one and striking out one.

The Voyagers put together a two-out rally in the tenth. Tyler Frost and Mikey Duarte both singled before Luis Gonzalez was intentionally walked to load the bases. Hitting in place of Villa, Tate Blackman smacked a single into right field to drive in the winning run, giving the Voyagers a 2-1 victory. Rodrigo Benoit (0-2) took the loss after throwing 0.2 innings and giving up one run off three hits with a walk and a strikeout.

