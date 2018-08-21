Late Ogden Homer Seals Voyagers Fate

August 21, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Great Falls Voyagers News Release





Ogden, UT - The Voyagers outhit Ogden but a pair of walks and a home run in the 7th lifted the Raptors to a 9-8 series-opening victory Monday night at Lindquist Field.

Great Falls (28-32, 6-16) fell to 1-3 in the season series with Ogden. The Voyagers dropped to 14-11 against the South Division, and 9-19 on the road. The Raptors (39-22, 13-10) improved to 22-9 at home, and 16-9 against the North.

The Voyagers opened the scoring with a three-run top of the 1st. Lenyn Sosa lined a one-out single into center. Bryce Bush reached base with a walk. Logan Sowers then grounded a ball to second that was fielded cleanly but flipped high to second over the head of the shortstop and into left field. Sosa scored on the error. Amado Nunez brought in a run with an RBI single to center. Alex Destino made it 3-0 with an RBI groundout to first.

The Raptors finally broke through and tied it with a three-run 5th. With one out, Kenneth Betancourt and Daniel Robinson both singled to center. Dillon Paulson trimmed the lead to one with a triple pulled up the line and into the right field corner. With two outs, Matt Cogen tripled off the wall in deep left for a 3-3 tie.

A three-run 6th pushed Ogden into the lead. Jon Littell reached base on an error at short. Tre Todd coaxed a walk. Eric Peterson singled to left. A wild pitch pushed the go-ahead run across. Kenneth Betancourt made it 6-3 with a two-run single to center.

Great Falls reclaimed the lead with a four-run 7th as eight men came to the plate. Bryce Bush sparked the rally with a one-out, solo home run high and deep to right for his second of the season. The homer extended Bush's hitting streak to nine. Logan Sowers then reached on a ground ball error at short. Amado Nunez singled to center. Alex Destino drove in a run with a double off the wall in deep right. Maiker Feliz put the Voyagers ahead 7-6 with a two-run single bashed into center.

The Raptors quickly answered with a three-run home run in the bottom of the 7th for a 9-7 advantage. Dillon Paulson walked to lead off the inning. Matt Cogen walked with one out. Macrus Chiu then parked his first homer in his third game with Ogden over the wall in deep center field. The Voyagers scored a run in the 9th on an RBI single to right by pinch-hitter Adam McGinnis. The tying run was on at second when the game ended.

At the plate for Great Falls, Bryce Bush collected two hits and reached three times. Alex Destino had two hits and drove in two. Matt Cogen went 3-for-3 to pace Ogden and was a homer shy of the cycle. Kenneth Betancourt and Dillon Paulson each posted two RBIs.

Justin Bruihl picked up the win in relief. Bruihl (4-2) went one-and-two-thirds scoreless innings and gave up just one hit with three strikeouts and one walk. Vince Arobio took the loss. Arobio (1-6) pitched one-and-two-thirds in relief and allowed four earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Reza Aleaziz earned his first professional save. Aleaziz gave up one earned run on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Great Falls continues its seven-game road trip with game two of four at Ogden Tuesday night. First pitch at Lindquist Field is scheduled for 6:30. For 2018 ticketing and promotional information, call 406-452-5311 or visit www.gfvoyagers.com.

