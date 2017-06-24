Late-Innings Decide Rockies Fate in 12-11 Loss

News Release

Friday night at Suplizio Field, the Grand Junction trailed by 3 going to the bottom of the ninth. They cut the lead to a run, but couldn't get any closer in a 12-11 loss to the Ogden Raptors.

Javier Guevara started the inning with a triple and Todd Czinege followed with his first professional home run, but Nate Coronado flied out, Joey Bartosic struck out, and Shael Mendoza couldn't beat out a swinging bunt to drop the Rockies to 1-4 on the season.

After Jeff Bohling's RBI single with two out in the bottom of the eighth gave the Rockies a 9-8 lead, Cristhian Santana started the ninth with a double and scored when Hendrik Clementina reached on Bohling's second error of the night. Luis Paz followed that with a home run, and Moises Perez did the same, capping a four run ninth inning.

The Raptors led early, scoring unearned runs in the first and second innings, but the Rockies tied the game with a pair in the third, and took the lead with three in the fourth, only to see Ogden put up a 5-spot in the fifth to regain the lead.

Coronado started the Rockies sixth with a home run to cut the lead to a run, and Joey Bartosic scored on Ramon Marcelino 's sacrifice fly to tie the game at 7, but Santana's homer to start the seventh gave the Raptors the lead again.

Santana finished with four hits, three runs scored, and three RBI for the Raptors, who improve to 2-3 on the season. Perez added three hits.

Coronado finished with three hits in four at bats, Bohling and Guevara finished with a pair as the Rockies fall to 1-4.

