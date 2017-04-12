Late Inning Offense Helps Cubs Crumples TinCaps 7-2

News Release

Fort Wayne, IN - A four-run seventh inning lifted South Bend to a 7-2 win at Fort Wayne Tuesday night.Luis Ayala broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning with an RBI triple scoring Kevonte Mitchell. Ayala extended his hit streak to six games. Mitchell had a 3-for-4 night after going 0-for-15 over his first five games. Alberto Mineo, who drove in two runs to run his total to eight over the last three games, gave the Cubs a 4-2 lead in the seventh with a bases loaded walk. The inning was capped off by a two-RBI hit by Wladimir Galindo scoring D.J. Wilson and Zack Short. South Bend tied the game at one in the fifth when a 2-out ground ball off the bat of Yeiler Peguero that hit the third base bag for an infield hit scoring Mitchell who had doubled. Reliever Pedro Silverio picked up the win after tossing three and a third scoreless innings allowing one hit while striking out seven. Cubs starter Kyle Miller went four and two-thirds innings giving up only three hits plus two runs but only one earned. South Bend wraps up the three game series in Fort Wayne as they send Tyson Miller to the hill. First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

