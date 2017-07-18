Late Inning Action Propels Twins over Astros

News Release

Greeneville, TN - The Greeneville Astros (15-9) and the Elizabethton Twins (16-9) battled in a pitcher's duel for the majority of the game on Monday night before Elizabethton exploded for 13 runs over the last two innings.

Astros starter Hansel Paulino hurled five and two-thirds innings of four hit baseball, recording five strikeouts and not allowing a run or a walk. Paulino retired the side in the second inning and didn't allow an Elizabethton player to reach second base until the top of the fifth inning when Colton Waltner doubled on a fly ball to left field. Waltner would eventually get doubled up as the next batter lined out to second baseman Reiny Beltre.

Elizabethton starter Huascar Ynoa mimicked Paulino, tossing six innings and recording six strikeouts only giving up one hit and two walks. Beltre singled in the bottom of the third inning marking Greeneville's first hit of the game, but would later be stranded on the bases.

The Twins put up the first run of the game in the top of the eighth inning on Jose Miranda's fifth home run of the year. After back-to-back walks and a fly out to left field, the Twins had runners at second and third with only one out. Right fielder Shane Carrier singled on a line drive to left, scoring one and leaving runners at the corners. Center fielder Matt Albanese then stepped up to the plate and notched his first home run of the year to left center making it a 5-0 Twins lead.

Elizabethton began the ninth inning in the same fashion with singles by Andrew Betchtold and Miranda. Wander Javier then hit an RBI single to right leaving runners at first and second. After a pop out to first, J.J. Robinson singled to load the bases setting up Carrier for an RBI single. Albanese followed that up with a single to left scoring two more runs. Waltner continued the barrage of hits with an RBI double to left once again leaving runners on first and third. After a RBI groundout, Bechtold crushed a two-run home run to right center capping an eight-run ninth inning.

Greeneville now starts a three game series on the road against the Danville Braves. Greeneville will return home on Friday July 21st as they begin a six game home stand hosting the Pulaski Yankees and the Princeton Rays.

The Astros are the Appalachian League affiliate of the Houston Astros. For more information, visit www.greenevilleastros.com or call (423) 638-0411.

