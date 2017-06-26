Late Homer Pushes Richmond Past Thunder

News Release

A two-run home run by C.J. Hinojosa off of Cody Carroll in the eighth inning proved to be the difference in Richmond's 3-2 win over the Thunder on Monday night at ARM & HAMMER Park.

The Squirrels scored first when Hinojosa scored on a throwing error by Trenton SS Thairo Estrada in the fourth inning. Other than the fourth inning, Richmond's bats struggled to make positive contact off of Domingo Acevedo. Acevedo retired the first nine men he faced before surrendering the unearned run in the fourth inning, the lone run he would allow on Monday night.

In the sixth inning, the Thunder went ahead with a two-out rally against Sam Coonrod. A walk by Dante Bichette Jr. was followed with singles by Abiatal Avelino and Devyn Bolasky tied the game at one and knocked Coonrod from the game. The Thunder went ahead just two pitches later when lefty Jarret Martin threw a wild pitch allowing Avelino to score and take a 2-1 Thunder lead.

Acevedo locked in from there, completing seven innings for the third time in six starts for the Thunder. Acevedo allowed four hits, one walk and struck out nine on just 87 pitches.

Cody Carroll entered for the Thunder and with a runner on second and one out in eighth, he served up a two-run home run to Hinojosa to give the Squirrels the lead and eventual victory.

Estrada led the Thunder offense with a three-hit night, Avelino and Bolasky each had two hits in the defeat. .com

