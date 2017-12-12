Late Goal Give Monarchs 2-1 Victory over Admirals

December 12, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals
News Release
Manchester, NH.- A goal in the final two minutes of regulation sent the Monarchs past the Admirals, 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at SNHU Arena. Norfolk falls to 7-16-1-0 on the season with the loss.
TJ Melancon scored the Admirals lone goal of the night. The defenseman has three goals in his last five games after scoring one in his previous 18 games.
Despite outshooting the Monarchs in the opening frame the Admirals found themselves trailing 1-0 after the first period. Manchester's Matt Schmalz tucked a shot just past the toe of Ty Reichenbach with 2:38 left in the opening frame to give the home team a 1-0 lead.
The Norfolk power play, which had been held scoreless in each of the last two games, knotted the game up halfway through regulation. With over 1:35 of five-on-three power play time the Admirals TJ Melancon took the opportunity to tie the game. Melancon took a pass in the high slot before wristing a shot into the top right corner. The goal snapped an 0-for-8 streak on the power play in the last three games and was Melancon's fourth of the season.
Manchester got the lone tally of the third period as time wound down. Matt Buckles, crashing the net, pounced on a mishandled puck and put it past Reichenbach. The goal ended up being the difference maker as the Monarchs topped the Admirals 2-1.
Reichenbach made 37 saves on 39 shots in the loss. Norfolk mustered 38 shots on Branden Komm.
The Admirals return home for the first of five straight games against Orlando starting Friday, December 15. Saturday, December 16 is Teddy Toss night and the final home game before the ECHL holiday break.
