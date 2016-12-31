Late Goal Dooms Thunder on New Year's Eve
December 31, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Tulsa, OK (Dec. 31st) - Danick Gauthier scored with under two minutes left in the third period and Wichita was unable to find the equalizer, losing 5-3 to Tulsa on New Year's Eve at the BOK Center.
Vincent Arseneau had two goals while Landon Oslanski finished with a goal and an assist. Matt DeBlouw had two helpers in his return to the line-up.
Arseneau started the scoring at 13:50 after a Matt DeBlouw scoring chance was stopped and he knocked home a rebound to make it 1-0. The Oilers answered three minutes later when Phil Brewer put a wrist shot through Peter Di Salvo from the left circle. Tulsa took its first lead with 10 seconds left. Jacob Poe, who was whistled for a penalty, came out of the box and was hauled down near the Thunder net. He was awarded a penalty shot and scored with a wrist shot over Di Salvo's glove to make it 2-1.
Oslanski recorded his second of the season and tied the game at two just five minutes into the second. At 9:27, Arseneau fired a shot from the right boards during a delayed penalty call and re-gained the lead for Wichita. Tulsa came back and tied it before the end of the period as Shawn Bates caught a pass in the slot and beat Di Salvo to the glove side and the two teams headed into the dressing room tied at three.
In the third, Gauthier stole a puck near the Thunder blue line and ripped a shot past Di Salvo at 18:17 to give the Oilers the lead for good. Emerson Clark tacked on an empty-netter for a 5-3 victory.
Arseneau pulls into a tie for the league-lead with three shorthanded goals and recorded the Thunder's eighth shortie of the season. Di Salvo took the loss, stopping 34 of 38 shots. Phillips claimed the win, stopping 36 of 39 shots he faced.
Wichita went 0-for-2 on the power play. Tulsa was 0-for-3 on the man advantage.
The Thunder hits the road for a pair of games against the Tulsa Oilers starting tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
Individual tickets for all Thunder home games are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased at the INTRUST Arena Box office, by calling 855-755-SEAT or go online at www.selectaseat.com.
Contact a Thunder representative at the office today to learn more about our great season, group and other ticket packet opportunities!
Follow along with us on our social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter (@wichita_thunder), Snapchat (wichthunder), Instagram (Wichita_Thunder) and LinkedIn, presented by Wichita Brewing Company.
-Thunder-
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2016
- Late Goal Dooms Thunder on New Year's Eve - Wichita Thunder
- STEELHEADS: Steelheads Rally in Rapid City - Merchant Caps Comeback - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Earn Point to Close 2016 - Rapid City Rush
- Late Goal Propels Oilers over Thunder on New Years Eve - Tulsa Oilers
- Mavericks Survive Late Mallard Comeback Bid - Quad City Mallards
- Mavericks Close 2016 in Winning Fashion - Missouri Mavericks
- Royals Close out 2016 with 5-2 Win in Adirondack - Reading Royals
- Thunderbirds Soar Past Jackals on New Year's Eve - Wheeling Nailers
- Indy's 2016 Slate Ends with 3-2 Loss in Cincin - Indy Fuel
- Monarchs Ring in New Year with 4-3 Win over Admirals - Manchester Monarchs
- Rays Close 2016 with 5-1 Defeat of Florida - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Douse Fuel in 2016 Finale - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Power Past Everblades with 5-1 Win - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Close out Year with Point in Shootout against Swamp - Orlando Solar Bears
- Monarchs Score Twice in Final Two Minutes to Earn Comeback Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - December 31 - ECHL
- Sam Brittain Assigned to Monarchs - Manchester Monarchs
- Mikulovich Joins Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays Acquire Goaltender Ruby - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunderbirds vs. Jackals Game Day Snap Shot, December 31 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Mavericks Game Preview - December 31 vs. Quad City - Missouri Mavericks
- VIP Luxury Suite Seating - Still Some Available for Tonight - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones Game Notes: Vs. Indy - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Day Storylines- at Rapid City - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Islanders Reassign Verhaeghe, Graham to Mavericks - Missouri Mavericks
- Jackals Ring in the New Year in Wheeling - Elmira Jackals
- Gameday - Adirondack (15-7-2-3) Vs. Reading (17-11-1-1) - Adirondack Thunder
- Komm Blanks Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule - Manchester Monarchs
- Saucerman Heads to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nedeljkovic Makes 39 Saves & Scores a Goal in 5-3 Win - Florida Everblades
- The Royal Road Ahead: Reading Royals at Adirondack Thunder - Reading Royals
- Eagles Claw Aces 4-1 Friday Night in Anchorage - Alaska Aces
- Mychan's Hat Trick Propels Eagles to 4-1 Win over Aces - Colorado Eagles
- Steelheads Quiet the Rush - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel 14-Game Winless Spell Comes to An End in Comeback Win - Indy Fuel
- Beast Winning Streak Extends to Five Games with Big Win Over Walleye - Brampton Beast
- Royals Close out Home Portion of 2016 with 4-2 Win Over Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Squeak by Oilers in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Behind Jamie Murray, Blank Wichita 9-0 - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Take Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Drops Last Home Game of 2016 to Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Cyclones Fall in Road Finale of 2016 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mallards Battle Past Mavs 3-2 - Quad City Mallards
- Atlanta Closes out 2016 Calendar Year with 5-3 Loss To Florida - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mavericks Drop Third Straight Decision - Missouri Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.