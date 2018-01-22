Late Goal by Cross Gives P-Bruins 1-0 Win over Penguins

News Release

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins tonight by a final score of 1-0 in the first game of their three-in-three weekend. Tommy Cross scored the only goal of the game, while Zane McIntyre registered 28 saves for the shutout.

Both teams got off to a slow start in the first, with neither controlling the play. Providence goaltender Zane McIntyre blocked all thirteen shots he faced, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goaltender Anthony Peter matched the effort to keep the game scoreless going into intermission.

The second period brought dramatic improvements for the Bruins offense. The P-Bruins controlled more of the play to allow for more attack zone time. Providence forwards Peter Cehlarik and Anders Bjork registered solid scoring chances, but were unable to beat Penguins goaltender Anthony Peter. Wilkes-Barre also couldn't find a way to beat McIntyre, who made several key saves in the period to keep the game scoreless.

The P-Bruins solid play continued in the third, while both teams continued to struggle to score. Providence finally broke through on the scoreboard later in the period, when Bruins captain Tommy Cross beat Anthony Peter on the powerplay at 11:13. The goal, assisted by Austin Czarnik and Peter Cehlarik, was Cross' fifth of the season. Providence maintained pressure for the remainder of the period, turning back a Wilkes-Barre rush in the final minutes to cap the 1-0 victory.

The Providence Bruins are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Boston Bruins, playing their home games at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI. Spanning more than 25 years, the Boston/Providence affiliation is one of the longest and most successful player development partnerships in professional hockey history.

