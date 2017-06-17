Late Double Sinks Ports in 3-0 Loss

News Release

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Stockton Ports suffered a shutout loss for the second time in three games on Friday night at The Diamond. With the game scoreless in the bottom of the eighth and the bases loaded, Kyle Overstreet hit a three-run double to the left field wall to plate the only runs of the game as the Lake Elsinore Storm handed Stockton a 3-0 loss.

Ports starter Dalton Sawyer made his California League debut in the contest and shined. Sawyer would toss 5.2 scoreless innings while allowing just an infield single. He walked three and struck out seven as he did not factor into the decision.

Storm starter Eric Lauer would pitch five scoreless frames on the night. Lauer pitched around a pair of singles allowed in the second, a one-out double in the third, a double and an infield single with two outs in the fourth and a two-out single in the fifth. He did not allow a walk and struck out six.

Lake Elsinore relievers Zech Lemond and Trevor Frank (2-1) would combine to retire 12 of the 14 batters they faced down the stretch to complete the shutout.

Armando Ruiz (0-1) took over for Sawyer in the sixth and recorded a strikeout to strand an inherited baserunner. After working a scoreless seventh, Ruiz gave up back-to-back singles to Edwin Moreno and Michael Gettys to start the eighth that put runners at the corners. Cody Stull was then summoned from the bullpen and intentionally walked Josh Naylor to load the bases. After getting Javier Guerra to strike out, Stull surrendered a three-run double to Overstreet that proved to be the game-winning hit.

Ruiz was charged with the first two runs and suffered his first loss, while Stull gave up a run in recording all three outs of the eighth inning. It was the first run allowed by Stull since his return to Stockton.

Frank pitched around a one-out double by Sean Murphy in the ninth to close out the game as he would pick up the win in the contest.

The Ports and Storm play the third game of their four-game set on Saturday night at The Diamond. Casey Meisner (4-5, 4.68 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Lake Elsinore left-hander Joey Lucchesi (5-3, 2.43 ERA). First pitch is set for 6 p.m. PDT.

