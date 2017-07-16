Late Comeback Not Enough as Cyclones Lose

News Release

Brooklyn, NY - July 14, 2017 - The Brooklyn Cyclones came into MCU Park looking to end a three-game losing streak and start the six-game home stand with a win. Neither of those things happened as the State College Spikes (14-10) outlasted BKLYN (6-18), 3-2, on Friday night.

Brooklyn starter Marty Anderson was outmatched by his counterpart Jonathan Mulford and was able to escape multiple jams whereas Anderson struggled.

With one on and two out, Anderson let up a scorching line drive down the right field line to Josh Lopex. The ball tiptoed past the first base bag and Matt Winaker smacked the bag out of frustration. Anderson showcased his swing-and-miss stuff when he changed speeds on Bryce Denton - fast, slow, faster - and struck him out to end the threat. In the bottom of the first, Jose Miguel Medina sent his own shot to right field and sped into third with a triple. Quinn Brodey sent a looping line drive into left field and the inning was over.

Anderson put himself in more trouble when he hit one batter and walked another with no outs. After retiring one, Lopez hurt him again and knocked a single into left field. The runner scored with ease and the Spikes took an early 1-0 lead. A wild pitch skitted to the backstop and brought in a second run. A leadoff double by Cecilio Aybar gave Brooklyn a chance to cut into the lead. But a strikeout, ground out and line out left a runner stranded in scoring position for the second time.

Joe Napolitano entered in the fifth and hit a batter. After a wild pitch, an error by Franklin Correa, and a RBI ground out, the Spikes led 3-0.

The Cyclones finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth. After a walk by Dylan Snypes and a walk by Aybar, Walter Rasquin extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a double down the left field line. Snypes scored, Aybar was held at third and Brooklyn trailed 3-1. Medina struck out swinging on an outside fastball for the second out.

Brodey worked a 3-2 count, fouled off a ton of pitches and worked a walk to make cut the deficit to one. Reed Gamache came up with the bases loaded and two out, and sent a ball up the middle. Shortstop Imeldo Diaz flipped to second and ended yet another Cyclone threat. As has been the case all season for the Brooklyn Cyclones, they came up short when it mattered the most.

Before the seventh inning could get underway, the skies opened and the mist turned into a downpour. Play was suspended and resumed 33 minutes later. Time only delayed the inevitable. In the top of the ninth, a pair of two-out hits gave the reigning champs an necessary insurance run.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Cyclones put runners on first and second with one out with Winaker at the plate. A grounder to second resulted in one runner being tagged out, and an errant throw allowed a run to score. With the deficit cut to one and a runner on first, Medina struck out to end the game.

