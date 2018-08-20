Late Comeback Falls Short in Wichita

WICHITA, KS - The Winnipeg Goldeyes lost 5-3 to the Wichita Wingnuts at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium on Monday night.

With the Goldeyes leading 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth, the Wingnuts scored four runs to take the lead. Tony Thomas singled to left with one out and stole second base. After Chase Simpson walked, John Nester singled through the left side to score Thomas with the Wingnuts' first run. Logan Trowbridge followed with an RBI double to left. Leo Vargas hit a soft double down the right field line that scored Nester and Trowbridge with the lead runs.

Simpson hit a two-out, bloop single in the bottom of the fifth that scored Zach Nehrir to make it 5-2 Wichita.

The Goldeyes put runners on first and second with two outs in the top of the eighth, and pulled within 5-3 when Grant Heyman doubled to left-centre on an 0-2 count to score Josh Mazzola. With the tying runs in scoring position, Wingnuts' reliever Scott Kuzminsky struck out Andrew Sohn to end the threat.

Josh Romanski led off the top of the ninth with a double before Wingnuts' closer Daniel Tillman retired the next three hitters in a row to convert his league-leading 25th save.

The Goldeyes took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth. Josh McAdams led off with a double to left and went to third on a single to right by Tucker Nathans. Mazzola lifted a sacrifice fly to left that scored McAdams. After Jordan Ebert ripped a single through the left side, Blake Adams was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Gavin Stupienski hit a sacrifice fly to shallow left. Nathans scored just ahead of the throw to the plate by Thomas.

Casey Harman (10-4) started for Wichita and picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on six hits over six innings. Harman walked two and struck out eight.

Kevin McGovern (4-11) started for the Goldeyes and took the loss, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits in seven and one-third. McGovern walked four and struck out 12.

Romanski has hit safely in eight consecutive games. Jack Charleston recorded two outs in relief of McGovern in the bottom of the eighth and made his league-leading 51st appearance of the year.

