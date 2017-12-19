Late Chance Goes Wide in Condors 3-2 Loss

News Release

Bakersfield head home 2-2-1 on five-game road trip

SAN JOSE - A last second opportunity went just wide and the Bakersfield Condors (10-12-3-0) fell 3-2 to the San Jose Barracuda (12-11-0-1) on Sunday afternoon at SAP Center. LW Joey LaLeggia's extra attacker goal brought the Condors within one, but a final chance from C Josh Currie just missed to tie the game in the waning seconds.

The Condors finish the five-game road trip 2-2-1 and now head home for four games beginning Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against San Jose.

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Balcers (SJ) 2. Grosenick (SJ) 3. McCarthy (SJ)POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/5; SJ - 0/3SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 34; SJ - 25GOALTENDERS: BAK - Ellis (6-6-1; 25/22) ; SJ - Grosnick (4-4-1; 34/32)LW Adam Helewka's first period goal came via a penalty shot, the first attempt against the Condors this seasonC Josh Currie (1g-4a) has points in four straight after an assist in the third Scratches: Betker, Fayne, Gambardella, Ferlin, Gust

