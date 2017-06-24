Late Blast Lifts Nuts Past Ports 5-3

News Release

STOCKTON, Calif. - A late swing of the bat proved to be the death knell for the Stockton Ports on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Willie Argo hit a three-run homer in the top of the eighth to give the Modesto Nuts an insurmountable lead as Modesto went on to a 5-3 win over Stockton to even their four-game set at a game apiece.

Modesto opened the scoring in the second as Logan Taylor started the inning with a ground-rule double and Argo followed with an RBI single to left. Ports starter Dalton Sawyer (0-1) would go on to issue back-to-back walks that loaded the bases with nobody out, but escaped without further damage with a pop-fly to the infield, a strikeout and a groundout.

Sawyer would keep Modesto out of the run column innings three through five, but in the sixth Sawyer allowed a leadoff home run to Taylor that stretched the Nuts lead to 2-0. Sawyer would suffer the loss, going five-plus innings and allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out five.

Modesto spot-starter Spencer Hermann would go four innings and retire 12 of the 13 batters he faced, allowing only a double in the fourth inning to Marcus Semien, who went 1-for-3 on a Major League rehab assignment. Marvin Gorgas (1-0) would take over in the fifth and pitch two scoreless frames, working around three hits allowed. Gorgas would pick up the victory in the contest.

Bryan Bonnell took over for Modesto in the seventh and gave up a leadoff home run to Sandber Pimentel that cut the Ports deficit to 2-1. It was the only run allowed by Bonnell in two innings of work.

After a scoreless inning each from Andrew Tomasovich and Joey Wagman, Cody Stull took over in the eighth and gave up back-to-back singles to Chris Mariscal and Joey Curletta to open the frame. After recording a strikeout, Stull gave up a three-run homer to Argo that stretched the Modesto lead to 5-1. Stull allowed three runs on three hits in his lone inning of relief.

Matt Festa came on to pitch the ninth for the Nuts and retired the first two batters. Skye Bolt would hit a two-out triple followed by a two-run homer by Brett Siddall, his third in the last two games, to pull the Ports to within two runs at 5-3. Festa, though, would get Mikey White to pop out to shortstop to end the ballgame.

The Ports and Nuts play the third game of their four-game set on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Casey Meisner (5-5, 4.12 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Modesto right-hander Reggie McClain (7-4, 3.43 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

