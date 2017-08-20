Last-Minute Heroics Earn Quakes Point at Home

News Release

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes earned a hard-fought point at home Saturday night with a 2-2 draw against the Philadelphia Union. The Quakes are now unbeaten at home in their last six MLS matches dating back to June (4-0-2), and are on a 10-game unbeaten streak at home against Eastern Conference teams extending from last season.

Earthquakes midfielder Vako opened the scoring in the third minute to mark his first MLS goal at Avaya Stadium and his second tally of the season. Earthquakes Homegrown midfielder Tommy Thompson earned his fourth assist of the season on the goal.

Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski scored in the last minute of stoppage time, converting a penalty after midfielder Shea Salinas was fouled in the box. Setting a new MLS record to break the one he established last year, the penalty marked Wondolowski's 10th goal of the season. He has now scored at least 10 goals in eight consecutive seasons, a feat that no other MLS player has managed.

The Quakes will now go on the road to play two away games in the next week. On Wednesday, Aug. 23 the Quakes will take on Real Salt Lake at 7 p.m. PT with the match televised on NBC Sports California. The team will then travel to take on the LA Galaxy on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. PT with the match available on Fox Sports 1. Both matches will be also be broadcasted on KNBR 1050 and KZSF 1370.

MLS Regular Season San Jose Earthquakes 2 - 2 Philadelphia Union Aug. 19, 2017 - Avaya Stadium in San Jose, CA. Attendance: 18,000

Scoring Summary: SJ - Vako (Tommy Thompson) 3; PHI - Jack Elliott (unassisted) 35; PHI - Roland Alberg (unassisted) 55; SJ - Chris Wondolowski (penalty) 90+5.

Misconduct Summary: SJ - Florian Jungwirth (caution) 13; SJ - Anibal Godoy (caution) 34; SJ - Tommy Thompson (caution) 73; PHI - Alejandro Bedoya (caution) 74; SJ - Chris Wondolowksi (caution) 83; PHI - Raymon Gaddis (caution) 90+1.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Andrew Tarbell; Florian Jungwirth (Fatai Alashe 19), Victor Bernardez, Francois Affolter; Shea Salinas, Anibal Godoy, Darwin Ceren (Jahmir Hyka 61), Tommy Thompson, Kofi Sarkodie (Quincy Amarikwa 74); Vako, Chris Wondolowski.

SHOTS: 19,SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 14; CORNER KICKS: 9; OFFSIDES: 2.

PHILADELPHIA UNION: John McCarthy; Raymon Gaddis, Giliano Wijnaldum (Keegan Rosenberry 74), Josh Yaro, Jack Elliott; Alejandro Bedoya, Roland Alberg (Adam Najem 79), Haris Medunjanin, Chris Pontius (Marcos Epps 88), Fabrice-Jean Picault; C.J. Sapong.

SHOTS: 9;SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; SAVES: 4; FOULS: 14; CORNER KICKS: 5; OFFSIDES: 1.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH CHRIS LEITCH

On the game: "I think we got a goal relatively early then I think maybe we put our foot off the pedal a little if I'm honest. Then, in the second half, a really good display of fighting back and grinding the game out to put enough pressure on them to come up with a PK."

On what the team needs to do to get three points: "I think in this game particularly we could have moved the ball a little bit more sharply and quickly. A little bit more off the ball movement to get ourselves in some dangerous places. Keeping the ball is one thing, and moving it from side to side is one thing, but cutting guys out and getting forward, really being dynamic, is something that I think this team is capable of doing and doing at a very, very high level."

On Chris Wondolowski scoring 10 or more goals for eight straight seasons: "I don't know if you can describe it and what that means and what that accomplishment stands for. It's a testament to a player that has got it done consistently at the highest level for now eight consecutive seasons. I think that's a heck of a feat and testament to what kind of quality player he is. Not just in one given season but season after season. I think that's tough to do in one season, even more impressive to stack eight on top of another. I don't think he's done yet this year, that's for sure."

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES FORWARD CHRIS WONDOLOWSKI

On reaching 10 goals for a record eighth consecutive season: "I take a lot of honor in it. It's a huge accomplishment. A lot of credit goes to my teammates. Again, just tonight Shea [Salinas] with a great run in the 90th minute, playing wingback where he covers so much ground but still has the legs to make a great run where he almost skins two, three guys and draws the pen. It's a lot of credit to those guys and the work they put in. It's a pleasure to be a part of."

On the result: "I think it's something that we can hopefully build on and use. You do look at the end of the season and you wish you could add a point here, a point there. I know we'll be wishing we had two more points, to be honest. You do need every point possible though and it's good to pick one up, but I think it's evermore important now this game on Wednesday against Salt Lake who's right behind us as well and now, with Vancouver's win, below the red line we want to get back up there and it's going to take a couple wins."

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES MIDFIELDER VAKO

On his scoring his first goal at home: "It was nice and for me, especially for me, it was important and I think we started really good, but of course we lost two points playing at home. I think we fight until the end."

On his first MLS start:

"Yeah, I'm ready, one and a half months I'm here, so I was waiting for this moment. I think that I'm not ready to play all the way the 90 minutes, but I'm working hard and trying to get better every day."

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES MIDFIELDER SHEA SALINAS

On the Earthquakes equalizing in the final minute of the match: "Wanted the comeback to come a lot sooner. Really want two goals in the second half to win the game 3-2. Not happy settling for a point, but better than nothing."

On the play that led to a penalty kick for the team's game-tying goal: "It's the last few seconds of the game, I'm just trying to find space to get the ball in the box and guys kept coming to step in and I was able to push it by one guy, two guys, I don't know how many guys, and finally right when I was about to cross it, the guy kicked me, so I was thankful for that. We got a PK and right when we get the PK, Wondo's pretty good from the spot, so I felt we got a point then."

