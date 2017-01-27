Last Minute Florida Goal Sinks Rays

News Release

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - A late goal by Matt Berry with just three seconds left in the third period gave the Florida Everblades (28-9-1-2) a 5-4 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays (22-15-2-1) on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

South Carolina saw goals from four different scorers, including captain Joe Devin, Rob Flick who returned from an injury, Dylan Margonari who scored for the third straight game and Andrew Cherniwchan who notched his first strike of the year.

Florida's Mike Kirkpatrick recorded a hat trick in the game, scoring the Everblades' first three goals including one in the first and two in the second period.

The Stingrays jumped out to a quick start when Devin redirected a shot by Marcus Perrier past Florida goaltender Anthony Peters into the net for his 10th goal of the year. Forward Kelly Zajac was credited with the second assist on the goal scored just 1:05 into the contest.

Florida evened the score at 1-1 when Kirkpatrick scored at 4:17 of the opening frame for the first of what became a three-goal night.

Flick re-took the lead for South Carolina with a power play tally for his 18th goal of the year. The forward hit the left post with a shot earlier in the sequence, but potted his second chance off a pass from forward Olivier Archambault. Defenseman Colton Saucerman earned the second assist on the strike.

After the Rays took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission, Kirkpatrick scored at 4:07 and 8:07 of the second period to give the Everblades a 3-2 advantage.

South Carolina entered the third trailing by a goal, but tied things up again at 3-3 when Margonari lit the lamp at 5:53 of the final frame by batting a rebound off a shot by forward Domenic Monardo out of the air and into the net. Saucerman picked up his second helper of the night with the second assist on the goal, which was Margonari's 11th of the season for SC.

Less than a minute later, former Stingray Daniel New gave Florida a 4-3 lead with his fourth of the season at 6:44 of the third.

The resilient Rays fought back again and tied the game with a power play goal by Cherniwchan at 16:46. The tally ignited the Coliseum crowd and made it a 4-4 game with just 3:14 remaining.

But Berry and the Everblades got the last laugh with the last-second goal to pick up the win. Peters finished with 32 saves for Florida to earn the victory.

The Stingrays out-shot Florida 36-24 in the game, with goaltender Adam Carlson making 19 saves in the process. South Carolina went 2-for-7 on the power play, while Florida finished 1-for-5.

The two teams have a rematch scheduled for Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Rays then host the Atlanta Gladiators to wrap up the home weekend on Sunday afternoon at 3:05.

