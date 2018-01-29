Last Chance to Submit Food Ideas

News Release

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The last chance for fans to submit their culinary ideas for the 2018 Fifth Third Ballpark menu is fast approaching.

Submissions will be taken through Wednesday, January 31st. They can be made via e-mail at playball@whitecapsbaseball.com or through this link, or any of the Whitecaps social media accounts. All submissions should be accompanied by a complete description and a picture, if possible.

This is the ninth year that a food item submitted by fans will be on the menu. Past winners include the Declaration of Indigestion (footlong combination of stadium sausage and Philly Cheese Steak), Baco (a taco shell made of bacon), Dutch Love (combination of pot roast, cheese curds, French fries and turkey gravy), and last year's winner, Beercheese Poutine (a heavenly combination of waffle fries, pulled pork, beer cheese and bbq sauce). The Beerchesse Poutine is such an unbelievably delicious combination that it took home Ballpark Digest's "Best New Food Item" for 2017!

The food idea submissions will then be pared down, and starting Tuesday, February 27th fans will be able to vote for their choice for the new 2018 concessions item. Voting will take place on the Whitecaps website, www.whitecapsbaseball.com. The winning entry will be on the menu for all fans to enjoy.

The Whitecaps open their 25th season on Thursday, April 5 against the South Bend Cubs at 6:35 pm. Season and group tickets are now on sale; individual tickets will go on sale Tuesday, February 20.

Complete ticket information, including season and group ticket prices and perks, is available at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

