Last Chance to Get Your Holiday Mini-Plan

December 21, 2016 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Hudson Valley Renegades





Christmas Eve Sleepover

Join us on July 15 & 16 for our annual Christmas Sleepover game! Camp out on the field and enjoy Christmas movies, activities and meet & greet with Santa. You will also get tickets to the game on the 16th!

2017 Season Tickets

Catch all the excitement of the 2017 season by becoming a Hudson Valley Season Ticket Holder. By joining our Season Ticket Holder Family you will receive the same great seat(s) to all 38 home games, your name on the back of your seats, an invitation to the season ticket holder kickoff party and additional perks throughout the season.

