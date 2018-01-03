January 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder
News Release
Wichita, KS (Jan. 2nd) - Don't miss out on your last chance to win one of our Star Wars-themed jerseys that we wore on Saturday night.
Download the DASH app or text "DASH" to 66866. Bidding began last Friday on the app and ends on tonight at 5 p.m.
The Thunder will open the New Year this Friday night against the Quad City Mallards. Friday is also Make-A-Wish Kansas Night. Use the code WISH to get a discounted ticket in the goal zone for just $10 with a portion of the ticket proceeds going back to Make-A-Wish.
Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $50 deposit per seat to reserve yours today.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2018
- ECHL Board of Governors Approves Sale of Greenville Swamp Rabbits - ECHL
- Monarchs Announce Roster Moves - Manchester Monarchs
- Colorado's Joly named Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Ouellette Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Florida Everblades
- Florida's Ouellette named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Royals Prepare for Busy Stretch vs. Railers - Reading Royals
- Former Royals F Cruthers named Head Coach of USHL's Chicago Steel - Reading Royals
- Fuel Add Goaltender Greg Dodds - Indy Fuel
- Last Chance to Bid on Star Wars Jerseys on DASH - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- CHASE LANG ASSIGNED TO RUSH - Rapid City Rush
- Mallards Send Francis to Orlando - Quad City Mallards
- Nailers Acquire Francis & Turner in Trade with Orlando - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Weekly - Norfolk Admirals
- Reimer named The MeiGray Group ECHL Alumnus of the Month - ECHL
- San Antonio Rampage Recall Forward Michael Joly - Colorado Eagles
- Beast Fall to Cyclones on New Years Eve - Brampton Beast
- Royals in Playoff Position to Begin Calendar Year - Reading Royals
- Mavericks Top Oilers in a Shootout on New Year's Eve - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers get zonked in Manchester - Worcester Railers HC
- FUEL CRUISE INTO 2018 WITH NEW YEAR'S EVE WIN IN WHEELING - Indy Fuel
- Railers Get Zonked in Manchester - Worcester Railers HC
- Railers Get Zonked in Manchester - Worcester Railers HC
- Monarchs Ring in New Year with Victory - Manchester Monarchs
- Marcoux on the Mark in 3-2 Indy Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Wins Penalty-Filled Contest at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Suffer 3-0 Loss to Thunder - Reading Royals
- Game Recap: Wings Route Mallards on New Year's Eve - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wings Down Mallards - Quad City Mallards
- Admirals Kickstart 10th Annual Guns and Hoses Fundraiser with $1,500 Donation - Norfolk Admirals