Las Vegas 4, Fresno 2 ()

News Release

The Fresno Grizzlies (5-4) reached at least 10 hits in a ballgame for the fourth consecutive game Friday night, and scored multiple runs in the second inning for a third straight night. They struggled for the remainder of the evening with men on base however, stranding 10 runners in a 4-2 loss to the Las Vegas 51s (4-5) in the series finale.

The clubs traded two-run punches in the bottom of the first and top of the second. Dominic Smith (2-for-4) poked a RBI double and later scored on an error, giving Las Vegas the early 2-0 lead. Top 2 the Grizzlies roared right back, when Tyler White (3-for-4) lead the inning with a single, extending his hit streak to eight games. White scored on a Jon Kemmer triple, the fourth three-base hit for Fresno in two games after a trio of triples in Thursday's 12-4 win. It was tied 2-2 a batter later when Reid Brignac (2-for-4) doubled, easily scoring Kemmer. Brignac's RBI equaled Teoscar Hernandez's eight runs driven in through nine games, the club lead.

Tony Kemp (2-for-5) kept pace with White, as the two extended their club-best hit streaks to eight. Kemp is hitting .400 on the young season (14-for-35), while White is at .382 (13-for-34).

A Matt Reynolds (2-for-3) RBI double gave the 51s the lead back in the bottom of the second. The Grizzlies have now scored 12 total runs in the second inning their last three games.

It was a spot start for Las Vegas reliever Logan Taylor, pitching for scheduled lefty Sean Gilmartin who was called to Miami to relieve the taxed Mets pitching staff, a day after their 16-inning loss to the Marlins. In three innings Taylor allowed four hits (zero walks), and both runs were earned. He stuck out two. Nick Regnault (1-0) was awarded the win by the official scorer, tossing a scoreless fourth and fifth.

Reynolds added his second RBI in the fourth on a bases loaded walk, making it a 4-2 Vegas lead. Fresno starter Edison Frias (0-1) went five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits. He walked five and struck out one.

Tyson Perez (sixth & seventh) and Jordan Jankowski (eighth) teamed up to fire three innings of scoreless relief for Fresno to keep it interesting, but Las Vegas made the lead stand up. The Grizzlies loaded the bases in the ninth (Centeno E5, Kemp single, Fisher IBB), but settled for a four-game split in Vegas as Paul Sewald survived for his first save of 2017.

Fresno now heads to Salt Lake (3-6) for a three-game set, which opens Saturday evening at 5:35 PT at Smith's Ballpark.

