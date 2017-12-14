Larder Presented with Bowie Kuhn Award by Baseball Chapel

News Release

ROCHESTER, NY - Gary Larder, Chairman of the Board for Rochester Community Baseball, Inc., has been named the recipient of the Bowie Kuhn Award presented by Baseball Chapel.

The award, presented annually at the Baseball Winter Meetings to an individual, team or organization who demonstrates support of the chapel program in professional baseball, was established in 1984. It is named after the fifth Commissioner of Baseball, Bowie Kuhn, who gave approval in 1973 to Baseball Chapel to provide ministry to all Major League Baseball teams. He lent his support a few years later, expanding to all minor league clubs.

"Gary's participation on the Advisory Team has been exceptional in that he has not only represented the International League, but has always been the source of great encouragement to me and a great support to Baseball Chapel," said Vince Nauss, President of Baseball Chapel. "In 2017, when informed that long-time chaplain Mike Metzger would be stepping down, Gary planned a time to honor Mike and his wife, Louise on the field prior to a Red Wings home game which was a very kind thing to do for someone who had served behind the scenes for decades."

Larder has served as a member of the Baseball Chapel Advisory team since its inception in 2005.

Baseball Chapel has functioned over 35 years as a service to those in professional baseball who desire to deepen their Christian faith, but who are unable to attend church. Programs are established in every MLB, MiLB and Independent League city, beginning in Spring Training. The ministry is directed towards players, coaches and their wives, umpires, front office and ballpark staff. Approximately 3,000 individuals participate each week across all levels.

