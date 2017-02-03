Landon Bow Assigned to ECHL

February 3, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Friday rookie goaltender Landon Bow has been reassigned to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

Bow, 21, appeared in 16 games on his first career AHL call-up to Texas with a 7-7-0 record, a 3.17 goals against average and a .894 save percentage. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta has competed in 12 ECHL games this season for Idaho with a 2.75 goals against average and .916 save percentage.

Bow was signed to an AHL contract over the summer after finishing up a four-year career in the Western Hockey League with the Swift Current Broncos and Seattle Thunderbirds.

