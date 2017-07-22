Landis Leads Pippins to Second Straight Win

News Release

YAKIMA, Wash. - A.J. Landis (Colorado Mesa) had pitched well enough to earn wins in his last two outings, yet he did not get the run support he needed. On Thursday night, facing off against the Wenatchee AppleSox, Landis decided to take matters into his own hands, stifling Wenatchee hitters while receiving just enough run support, as the Pippins beat the AppleSox 5-2 to take the first two games of the series.

For the second night in a row, the Pippins (19-19, 6-5) got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning. After Lucas Denney (Seattle U) was hit by a pitch, Steve Sordahl (St. Martin's) singled to left, giving the Pippins runners on first and second for Bradlee Beesley (Cal Poly-SLO) who proceeded to lay down a perfect bunt single. With the bases loaded and no outs, Dustin Yates (Washington State) flew out to right to bring in Denney on a sacrifice fly to give the Pippins a 1-0 lead. Sordahl, who was able to tag up to third base on the play then came home on a wild pitch from Wenatchee's starter, Connor McCord (Western Oregon), to give the Pippins a two-run frame.

The score remained 2-0 until the AppleSox (21-17, 6-5) halved the deficit by manufacturing a run in the sixth inning off Landis to make the score 2-1. The Pippins came right back in the home half of the frame, however, as they plated two runs via a Denney two-out double down the left field line and an error on the second baseman to push the lead to 4-1. The Pippins then tallied another run in the seventh to stretch their lead to 5-1 after Dillon Plew (Washington State) singled in Yates, who had walked to begin the frame.

In the top of the eight, Wenatchee rallied against Pippins' reliever, Pete Minella (Western Illinois), as they collected a run on three hits in the frame to make the deficit 5-2, the same it had been on Wednesday night when they nearly came back to tie the game.

Minella was able to eliminate any suspense this time around, however, as he worked around a hit-by-pitch and struck out the last batter he faced to earn the save and preserve the Pippins' second straight victory.

