Lander with the Winner in a 4-2 Condors Road Victory
February 19, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (20-20-5-1) jumped out to a 3-0 lead and beat the Stockton Heat (19-21-4-1), 4-2, on Saturday night at Stockton Arena. With the win, Bakersfield remains three points out of a playoff spot with 22 games remaining in the regular season.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: LW Joey LaLeggia (11th) from the high slot; Assists: Puljujarvi, Lander; Time of goal: 6:57; BAK leads, 1-0CONDORS GOAL: D David Musil (3rd) point shot thru traffic; Assists: Hamilton, Beck; Time of goal: 12:08; BAK leads, 2-0SHOTS: BAK - 8 | STK - 23
SECOND PERIOD CONDORS GOAL: C Anton Lander (16th) finished off a two-on-one; Assists: LaLeggia, Fayne; Time of goal: 8:03; BAK leads, 3-0HEAT GOAL: C Linden Vey (9th) shorthanded from the right-wing circle; Assist: Kulak; Time of goal: 17:31; BAK leads, 3-1SHOTS: BAK - 10 | STK - 16
THIRD PERIOD HEAT GOAL: D Brett Kulak (2nd) from the right point; Assists: Vey, Kylington; Time of goal: 7:17; BAK leads, 3-2CONDORS GOAL: Josh Currie (10th) unassisted empty-net goal. SHOTS: BAK - 9 | STK - 8
GAME NOTES
THREE STARS: 1. Ellis (BAK) 2. Vey (STK) 3. Lander (BAK)SHOTS: BAK - 27 | STK - 47POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3 | STK - 0/3GOALTENDERS: BAK - Ellis (8-9-2; 47/45 ) | STK - Rittich (7-9-1Tonight was the 600th AHL game for Condors captain Ryan HamiltonG Nick Ellis stopped 23 in the first, a franchise-high for the Condors in the AHLLW Joey LaLeggia now has six goals in eight games against Stockton this seasonC Anton Lander has 10 points (6g-4a) in three games against StocktonBakersfield is 6-2-0 against Stockton this season and 13-6-1 against the Heat in the AHLScratches: Betker, Rechlicz, Samuelsson, Allen, TamAttendance: 4,628
