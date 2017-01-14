Lander Nets a Hat Trick as Condors Stomp Stockton, 5-2

January 14, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (14-12-4-1, .532) froze the Stockton Heat (18-11-3-1, .606) in a stunning 5-2 win Friday night at Rabobank Arena. Anton Lander's first goal of the night prompted a cascade of shirts, socks, and underwear onto the ice to support Let It Fly Friday. Lander picked up two more goals and an assist tonight, earning his second hat trick this season. Bakersfield hits the road for a season-long seven games before returning to Rabobank Arena in February.

FIRST PERIOD

No scoring.SHOTS: BAK - 11 | STK - 11

SECOND PERIOD CONDORS GOAL: C Anton Lander (11th) slammed the puck in from the bottom of the right wing circle; Assists: Hamilton, Musil; Time of goal: 1:08; BAK leads, 1-0HEAT GOAL: LW Morgan Klimchuk (12th) deflected a shot in from the top of the crease; Assists: Vey, Lomberg; Time of goal: 7:23; Tie game, 1-1CONDORS GOAL: C Anton Lander (12th) directed the puck in from the hashmarks on a power play; Assists: Oesterle, Beck; Time of goal: 14:50; BAK leads, 2-1HEAT GOAL: LW Jamie Devane (4th) chipped in a rebound from below the right wing circle; Assists: Frattin, Wotherspoon; Time of goal: 15:52; Tie game, 2-2SHOTS: BAK - 11 | STK - 11

THIRD PERIOD CONDORS GOAL: D Griffin Reinhart (2nd) rocketed one home from the left point; Assists: Beck, Lander; Time of goal: 0:14; BAK leads, 3-2CONDORS GOAL: D Joey LaLeggia (5th) knocked one in from the high slot; Assists: Puljujarvi, Aneloski; Time of goal: 8:40; BAK leads, 4-2CONDORS GOAL: C Anton Lander (13th) slammed the puck past G David Rittich from above the left wing circle; Assists: Hamilton, Oesterle; Time of goal: 12:58; BAK leads, 5-2SHOTS: BAK - 12 | STK - 10

GAME NOTES

THREE STARS: 1. Lander (BAK) 2. Reinhart (BAK) 3. Beck (BAK)SHOTS: BAK - 34 | STK - 32POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/1 | STK - 0/4GOALTENDERS: BAK - Ellis (5-4-2; 32/30) | STK - Rittich (7-5-1; 34/29)C Anton Lander earned his second hat trick of the season, and now leads the team with 13 goals in just 14 games.C Anton Lander scored both the Teddy Bear Toss goal and tonight's Let It Fly goal.C Jujhar Khaira and G Laurent Brossoit were recalled to the Edmonton Oilers earlier this week.C Anton Lander was assigned to the Condors by Edmonton last Wednesday.G Branden Komm was signed to a PTO on Thursday.Approximately 6,700 items of undergarments were collected tonight, to be donated to Clinica Sierra Vista.Scratches: Fraser, Simpson, Betker, Moroz, RechliczAttendance: 4,856

SCRUBS NIGHT COMING IN FEBRUARY

Purchase a special group ticket for the next home game on February 3rd and receive a pair of Condors scrubs. Book tickets for your group by visiting www.bakersfieldcondors.com or calling (661) 324-PUCK(7825). Presented by Groove 99.3 FM.

