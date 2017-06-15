Lancaster shut out Lake Elsinore

News Release

The JetHawks completed a three-game sweep of Lake Elsinore and eliminated the Storm from first half title contention in the South Division. Lancaster 's magic number to clinch the division is down to three over Rancho Cucamonga. They close the half with four games on the road against the Quakes and need to win two in order to take the division outright.

Colorado Rockies ace Jon Gray made a rehab start for the JetHawks and struck out five over four scoreless innings. He allowed four hits and walked one. His fastball was clocked as high as 97 mph on the radar gun. The right-hander threw 55 pitches, 36 for strikes.

Helmis Rodriguez (1-0) followed with four scoreless innings of his own to earn the win. The lefty surrendered two hits, walked three, and struck out three. Alexander Guillen closed out the game for Lancaster with a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two. It was the sixth shutout of the season for the JetHawks.

Lancaster scored an unearned run in the opening inning and added a pair in the second. Mylz Jones and Chris Rabago each delivered RBI singles. Jones came through with another RBI single in the fourth. Jones and Rabago, hitting in the eight and nine spots in the batting order in all three games in the series, combined to go 13-for-21.

Brendan Rodgers extended his hitting streak to 22 games with a single in the first inning. Garrett Hampson and Jones each extended their streaks to 10. Roberto Ramos doubled and scored two runs.

Lake Elsinore starter Jacob Nix (1-1) suffered the loss for Lake Elsinore. He allowed four runs (two earned) on nine hits in six innings. The Storm committed three errors in the contest and nine overall in the series.

The JetHawks open the four-game series in Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday night. Right-hander Trey Killian (6-2) will start for Lancaster against right-hander Adam Bray (2-0). First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

