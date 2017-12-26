Laleggia Gets Condors a Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss

December 26, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors
News Release
Third-year pro is now second on the team in scoring
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - A late game-tying goal from LW Joey LaLeggia got the Bakersfield Condors (11-12-4-0) a standings point, but the Texas Stars (18-11-1-1) won in overtime, 4-3. It was the Stars AHL-leading seventh win in eight tries in overtime.
C Kyle Platzer and RW Iiro Pakarinen had the other goals as the Condors erased a 3-1 deficit.
