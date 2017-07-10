Lakeland Flys to Another Victory

News Release

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - The Tortugas fell to 0-6 against Lakeland this year with a 7-3 loss Sunday at Radiology Associates Field at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The Flying Tigers scored in each of their first four at-bats, hammering three home runs in the win. The Tortugas managed a single tally in the third, seventh and ninth innings.

Jake Robson started the scoring for Lakeland with his third career home run on the second pitch of the game and the Flying Tigers never looked back. RHP Wendolyn Bautista (1-4) suffered his fourth straight loss, allowing five runs and nine hits in seven innings.

RHP Spencer Turnbull (4-2) earned the win in his first start off the DL since May 22nd. He allowed a run and two hits in five innings.

The Tortugas managed six hits, with two coming from Luis Gonzalez and James Vasquez each.

The Tortugas (35-47, 2-15) have lost 18 of their 20 games. They will send RHP Wyatt Strahan (0-3, 5.68) to the mound Monday, attempting to salvage the final game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM with coverage beginning with The Metcare Pregame Show at 6:50 PM on AM 1230 and AM 1490 WSBB.

