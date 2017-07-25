Lake Monsters Swamp Tri-City

News Release

BURLINGTON, VT --- The Vermont Lake Monsters used a five-run first and a four-run seventh inning to snap a five-game home losing streak at historic Centennial Field with an 11-3 New York-Penn League victory over the Tri-City ValleyCats Tuesday mornng.

The Lake Monsters jumped all over Tri-City starter Carlos Hiraldo in the first inning as Ryan Gridley, Jordan Devencenzi led off with singles for a quick 1-0 lead. After a walk loaded the bases, Will Toffey drilled a one-out, two-run double to leftcenter and Payton Squier followed with a two-run single to right for a 5-0 lead.

Vermont added single runs in the second and sixth innings for a 7-0 lead, then put the game away with four runs in the seventh on a Toffey RBI double to rightcenter, Jesus Lage two-run double to left and Gridley RBI single to right.

Gridley finished 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI to extend hitting streak to five games (10-for-21), while Payton Squier went 3-for-4 with one run and two RBI. Toffey was 2-for-4 with two runs, two doubles and three RBI, while Jesus Lage 2-for-4 with one double and two RBI.

After going 7-for-39 with runners in scoring position over its last five games, the Lake Monsters went 8-for-15 with RISP on Tuesday, while It was the second time in last four days that Vermont collected 11 runs and 14 hits in a win (11-2 at Aberdeen on Saturday).

All three of Tri-City's runs came on solo homers with Adrian Tovalin hitting his third home run in two days in the seventh, while Abraham Toro-Hernandez and Michael Papierski hit solo shots to right in the ninth.

Lake Monsters starter Parker Dunshee allowed one hit with two walks and six strikeouts over a season-high four scoreless innings. The 2017 seventh-round pick out of Wake Forest, who has not allowed a run this season over 17 2/3 innings in six appearances with Vermont, had three strikeouts in the first and the only hit allowed was a sharp groundball infield single to third.

Wyatt Marks (1-0) allowed the Tovalin homer in the sixth and also walked one with four strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings to earn the victory, while Hiraoldo (0-4) six runs (five earned) on six hits over two innings of work to take the loss for Tri-City (15-19).

After an off day on Wednesday, Vermont (20-15) will head to Connecticut for a three-game series with at least a 2 1/2 game lead over the Tigers (15-16 heading into their game Tuesday night at Hudson Valley) for first-place in the Stedler Division.

