Lake Monsters Snap IronBirds Streak

August 22, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release





Burlington, VT - Aberdeen had won seven of their last ten coming into Tuesday against Vermont, including six in a row. Vermont shut the 'Birds down allowing just three hits and limited their mistakes for a 6-2 win.

PROMISING BEGINNINGS: In the first inning, the 'Birds looked like the August IronBirds. J.C. Escarra started it with a two out double, he came in to score on Robert Neustrom's RBI single that made it 1-0.

TOUGH SPOT: Jimmy Murphy cruised through five scoreless, stranding runners in scoring position in three seperate innings. In the sixth he gave up three straight hits to the top of the Vermont lineup that scored one run and left runners on the corners and one out for Josh Keaton. Keaton surrendered the next two runs on a wild pitch and an RBI single for Aaron Arruda to make it 3-1 Lake Monsters.

HERE WE GO AGAIN: Vermont allowed another wild pitch run in the 6th inning to make it a one run game. Milton Ramos had already taken third on one wild pitch after reaching on an error. It sounded a lot like the Lake Monsters in game one.

SEEK AND DESTROY: That's what the Lake Monsters did to the 'Birds in the 8th. Jose Diaz allowed four hits in the inning including a two run shot for Aaron Arruda that left the ballpark and found the football field over the left field wall. Another run on an error made it a three run inning, which brought the final score to 8-2

UP NEXT: Tomorrow is the Season Finale between the IronBirds and the Lake Monsters. First pitch is at 7:05 P.M. from Centennial Field.

