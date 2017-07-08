Lake Monsters outlast Hudson Valley in 15

News Release

BURLINGTON, VT --- Jack Meggs' two-out RBI single in the bottom of the 15th inning plated Ryan Gridley with the only run of the game as the Vermont Lake Monsters won its fourth straight New York-Penn League game with a 1-0 victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades Friday night at historic Centennial Field.

Gridley worked a one-out walk in the 15th and advanced to third when Renegades pitcher Matt Vogel (1-3) threw wide to second base on a force attempt. After a strikeout for the second out of the inning, Meggs lined the first pitch he saw down the leftfield line to give Vermont its second walkoff win of the season.

The pitchers for both team's dominated the first part of the game and worked out of some trouble during the extra innings before Vermont could finally end its longest home game by inning since winning a 15-inning game July 6, 2010 against Williamsport.

Vermont starter Abdiel Mendoza tossed seven scoreless innings on just 77 pitches (50 strikes) with no walks and seven strikeouts. He allowed four hits, a leadoff double in third and leadoff single in 5th before allowing two singles in the seventh.

The Lake Monsters then got two scoreless innings from Jean Ruiz and Logan Salow before one shutout innings from Branden Kelliher and Mar Berube. Infielder Javier Godard, who went 2-for-6 in the game at the plate, was Vermont's final pitcher of the night as he tossed two scoreless innings with two hits, a walk and a strikeout.

Vermont pitchers have now tossed 25 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to the ninth inning at Connecticut on Wednesday. The shutout was the second straight for the Lake Monsters, who beat the Tigers 2-0 in Connecticut on Thursday.

Meggs finished the night 3-for-7 and Jordan Devencenzi 2-for-5 as both players extended hitting streaks to eight games. Gridley also had two hits for Stedler Division leader Vermont (11-6), which is five games over .500 for the first time since July 11, 2012 when the Lake Monsters were 14-9.

Renegades starter Nick Padilla allowed just six hits over six scoreless innings, while Drew Strotman four hitless innings of relief. Zacrey Law and Bill Pujols both had two hits for Hudson Valley (6-11), which has now lost nine straight games.

The Lake Monsters and Renegades will play game two of the three-game series at Centennial on Saturday starting at 6:05 pm. The first 500 fans will receive a Vermont Expos powder blue replica jersey courtesy of People's United Bank.

Third 1-0 extra-inning Lake Monsters win, first since 10-inning victory at Lowell June 21st of 2008, and first-ever for Vermont at Centennial Field. Lake Monsters lost a 13-inning 1-0 games at home to Auburn in 2001 and Batavia in 2002.

