Lake Monsters defeats Connecticut

BURLINGTON, VT --- The Vermont Lake Monsters scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the first, got four solid innings of relief from Argenis Blanco and held on in the top of the ninth for a 3-2 New York-Penn League victory over the Connecticut Tigers Friday night at historic Centennial Field.

Vermont scored its three first-inning runs on a Logan Farrar sacrifice fly, Anthony Churlin RBI single and Hunter Hargrove RBI fielder's choice off Tigers pitcher Burris Warner, who started in place of scheduled starter Dane Myers (0-1) because of the threat of rain at game time.

The Lake Monsters also made a change with Marc Berube starting in place of the scheduled starter Blanco. Berube retired the first five batters that he faced and finished with two hits allowed, a solo homer to Joey Morgan in the third inning, and two strikeouts over three innings.

After Michael Danielak tossed a scoreless fourth, Blanco (3-4) took over to start the fifth and threw four scoreless innings with two hits allowed, two walks and three strikeouts through the eighth inning. Myers also came on to pitch for Connecticut in the fifth inning and tossed four perfect innings with six strikeouts among the 12 outs.

The Tigers got a walk and single to put runners on the corners to start the ninth off Wandisson Charles. Randel Alcantara followed with a sacrifice fly to score Colby Bortles and cut the Vermont lead to one. When the throw in from centerfield got away from second baseman Jesus Lage, Garret McCain tried to advance from first base but was gunned down by first baseman Hargrove at second.

Charles then walked Ro Coleman on four pitches with ball four going to the backstop. Coleman rounded first base and tried to get into scoring position, but catcher Jarrett Costa threw down to second from roughly 150 feet away to just get Coleman sliding into the base to end the game.

With the victory, Vermont (24-20) now leads the Stedler Division by 2 1/2 games over Connecticut (20-21) and Tri-City (21-22). The Lake Monsters are 10-8 in one-run games, 19-4 when scoring first in a game and 16-3 in games played Friday-Sunday.

