News Release

AVON, Ohio -- The Lake Erie Crushers, presented by Mercy, came from behind to defeat the Evansville Otters at Sprenger Health Care Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, coming away with a 3-2 victory in 10 innings.

The win for the Crushers (19-27) was their third in four extra-inning games this season, while the loss for the Otters (26-20) was their second in their last three games overall.

Both starting pitchers pitched extremely well, as the first run did not come across home plate until the top of the sixth inning. Lake Erie plated two runs in the ninth inning to tie the game, before winning it in the bottom of the tenth.

Brandon Soat reached on a one out single in the top of the sixth inning before stealing second and third base. With two outs and runners at the corners, Alejandro Segovia reached on an infield single to score Soat, giving the Otters a 1-0 lead.

Evansville pushed another one across in the top of the ninth. The Otters had the bases loaded with nobody out, when Nick Walker hit a ground ball to third, but Cody Lenehan's errant throw to the plate hit off Jeff Gardner, allowing him to score, giving the Otters a 2-0 lead.

Lake Erie pushed a pair of runs across to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game. Josh McAdams was at third and Sean Hurley was at second with one out when Lenehan brought McAdams home on a sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to one (2-1). Trevor Achenbach followed with a two out RBI triple to right, scoring Hurley to tie the game at 2-2.

Jordan Dean reached on a one out single in the bottom of the tenth inning, and made his way to third on Brandon Murray's single through the right side of the infield. McAdams followed by hitting a chopper to third. The third baseman, Walker, fielded the ball cleanly, but his throw to third was not in time as Dean beat it with a head first slide to win the game.

Chandler Jagodzinski (2-2) picked up the victory for the Crushers after tossing a scoreless tenth inning in relief. Kyano Cummings (2-1) took the loss after allowing three runs on three hits over 1.1 innings of action. Kurokawa pitched very well, but did not factor into the decision. He allowed just a run on eight hits while fanning seven over eight innings of work.

Connor Sullivan paced the Lake Erie offense with three hits, going 3-for-3 with a trio of singles. Kalawaia went 1-for-4 and has now reached safely in 13 straight games, while Dean went 1-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to 13 games.

The Crushers will finish their three-game series with the Evansville Otters at Sprenger Health Care Stadium on Wednesday night. Right-hander Juan Caballero (2-1, 3.74) will make the start for the Crushers and the Otters will counter with right-hander Diego Ibarra (1-2, 5.46). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

The Lake Erie Crushers, the 2009 Frontier League Champions, and 2011 Frontier League Organization of the year, play ball at Sprenger Health Care Stadium, a 5,000 capacity stadium located in Avon, Ohio. The Frontier League is an independent baseball league with 12 teams operating throughout the Midwest.


