LAKE COUNTY CAPTAINS ANNOUNCE 2018 FIELD STAFF

Former Indians Catcher Luke Carlin to Manage Captains in 2018

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains and the Cleveland Indians announced the 2018 Captains field staff today which is led by Manager, and former Tribe catcher Luke Carlin. Carlin's coaching staff will consist of Pitching Coach Joe Torres, Hitting Coach Pete Lauritson, Bench Coach Kyle Hudson, Strength and Conditioning Coach Juan Acevedo and Athletic Trainer Jake Legan.

Carlin, 38, becomes the Captains' 13th field manager. Carlin spent last season in Short-Season A with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. Carlin guided the Scrappers to a 44-29 overall record and a playoff berth. Carlin spent 2016 on the coaching staff in Double-A Akron. Carlin was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 10th Round of the 2002 Amateur Draft. Carlin played professionally for 14 seasons and spent parts of four years in the Major Leagues. He made his Major League debut with the San Diego Padres in 2008, and played in Arizona in 2009. In 2010, Luke joined the Cleveland organization and played in 10 major league games between 2010 & 2012. Luke resides in Flower Mound, Texas.

Torres, 35, will take over as the Captains Pitching Coach. He held the same position last year in the Arizona League, with the AZL Indians. This is Torres' second year in the Indians organization. The left-handed pitcher was drafted in the first round (10th overall) by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the 2000 amateur draft. Torres played 13 minor league seasons with five organizations and represented Team USA and Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Cup.

Lauritson, 39, will be the new Hitting Coach for the Captains. Lauritson made his Indians organizational debut last season as Hitting Coach with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. Lauritson spent 2016 as the Assistant Coach of his alma mater, the Iowa Hawkeyes. Lauritson graduated from the University of Iowa in 2002 with a degree in Psychology.

Hudson, 31, joins the Captains staff as the Bench Coach for 2018. Hudson made his professional coaching debut in 2017 as the Bench Coach for the Tribe's High-A Affiliate, the Lynchburg Hillcats. Prior to the 2017 season, Hudson was an Assistant Coach for his alma mater, the University of Illinois. Hudson was drafted in the 4th round of the 2008 Amateur Draft by the Baltimore Orioles, which whom he made his Major League debut with in 2011. Hudson played 14 games in the Majors with four hits, two RBI, and two stolen bases. He played eight seasons with four other organizations.

Acevedo is beginning his 14th season in the Indians organization and his second with the Lake County Captains. Acevedo was previously with the Captains in the same role in 2011. Juan has won the Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year award at multiple levels throughout the minor leagues.

Legan is in his first year with the Captains as the Athletic Trainer. He recently spent time in Mahoning Valley in the same role.

The Captains open the 2018 season on April 5 at Classic Park against the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

