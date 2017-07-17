Lagrange, Paulino Homer in Game 3 Win Versus Cards

News Release

KINGSPORT, Tenn.- Monday's affair at Hunter Wright Stadium began with a pregame concert by Joe Lasher Jr. and ended with the Kingsport Mets taking down the Johnson City cardinals 9-2 to ignite the postgame firework show, sponsored by Ingles.

Fun Fest Night at the ballpark was just as advertised as the Mets (10-13) secured its third series-win of the season with the seven-run advantage over the cardinals (10-15) in Game 3 action. Both squads have tallied three wins in the six 2017 meetings thus far into the season.

Kingsport jumped out in front early in the bottom of the first with an RBI double from Jeremy Vasquez. The K-Mets first baseman, who was celebrating his 21st birthday on the day, took a full-count pitch to deep left. The ball hit off the glove of Cardinals' left fielder Walker Robbins and allowed Wagner Lagrange to come in and score.

After an inning of play, K-Mets led Johnson City by a score of 1-0.

The visitors answered in the inning that followed as the Cardinals plated an unearned run off an RBI single from J.D. Murders on a abase-hit to right field. Two errors occurred in the frame for Kingsport to keep the pressure on starter Ezequiel Zabaleta, but the right-hander worked around the miscues to put the inning to rest with only the one run scoring.

In the bottom of the third inning, Kingsport scored three runs on two extra-base knocks. Rigoberto Terrazas doubled in Lagrange to score the first run while Dionis Paulino battled through a 10-pitch at-bat three batters later to send his first home run of the season over the right-center field fence to bring in two more runs. The drive scored Terrazas as Kingsport then had a three-run lead through three innings.

Like clockwork, Johnson City answered the call in the frame that followed as Brady Whalen tripled and came around to score on the fourth defensive error of the game for the K-Mets. The ball was lined off the bat down the right field line. Oliver Pascual retrieved the cutoff throw, but his throw to the third base bag was well offline and allowed Whalen to trot in and score the second run of the game for the visitors.

After three innings and a half, the Mets still had a two-run lead at 4-2.

The home team upped the annie in the bottom of the fourth when Lagrange blasted his second home run of the season. The bomb was the second of the series for the Kingsport right fielder as it brought in Jimenez who singled prior. After four innings, Kingsport had a game-high four-run lead at 6-2 over the Cardinals.

Keeping up with the rapid pace, the K-Mets tallied three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it eight runs in the past three frames to lead by seven runs at 9-2 after five innings of work. Grabiel Jimenez 's third knock of the day brought in Raphael Gladu for the first run while Hansel Moreno drove in the second. Lagrange drove in the final run of the inning with an RBI groundout to second base-his third RBI of the day.

Following the five unanswered runs the K-Mets rattled off through innings four and five, the score remained the same as the Mets took the series in Game 3 by a final score of 9-2. In six meetings, both Kingsport and Johnson City have won three games during the 2017 season matchups.

Zabaleta (1-1) was the star of the night for the K-Mets as the righty became the first K-Mets starter on the year to toss seven innings. The hurler finished the contest with seven innings of two-run baseball, neither earned, however, yielding four hits and striking out a pair.

Pedro Perez came on to finish the contest-pitching innings eight and nine. The converted third baseman tossed two innings of scoreless ball, surrendering two hits with two strikeouts as well.

Taking home the loss on the day was Johnson City's Edwar Ramirez (1-4) as the pitcher threw a season-low 3 1/3 innings while surrendering five runs off six hits. Three relievers came into finish the game for the Cardinals and did so by combining for 4 2/3 innings of four-run ball.

Five players recorded multiple hit days for Kingsport as the club pounded out 13 hits in the contest. Paulino and Lagrange both went yard while Vasquez, Terrazas, Moreno and Jimenez brought in a run apiece. The left fielder, Jimenez tallied his first three-hit day of the year.

Kingsport will be back in action Tuesday evening as the club begins a six-game road trek in Bluefield.

